Muskies driven to avoid 2021 repeat

MUSCATINE — For a football program which was accustomed to winning five or six games a season during the last decade, the past three years have been humbling for Muscatine High School.

There have been fewer victories (five in total) and participation has declined. It was particularly unfavorable last year with a 1-8 record and every setback by 21 points or more.

“Last year was terrible,” senior tight end and linebacker Matt Keener said. “We use that as motivation every day.”

Muscatine is still thin on numbers with just 12 seniors and around 75 players in the program grades 9-12, but coach D.J. Hawkins has been encouraged by the attitude and commitment he witnessed during the summer and in the first two weeks of practice.

Hawkins tweaked its summer schedule and said the Muskies had their highest percentage of attendance in recent memory.

“It has been one of the more enjoyable summers that we’ve had in a while,” Hawkins said. “The kids have bought in and tried to do things right because nobody wants a repeat of last year. They’re pretty driven.”

If there was a positive to emerge from last year, the Muskies had a handful of sophomores get significant playing time. Most of that group is back, led by running back and linebacker Ty Cozad, lineman Evan Franke and defensive back Aiden Lopez.

Muscatine also returns quarterback Landon Battey along with receivers Paul Henry and Brayden Lane and leading tackler Luke Hardy.

“It is a hard-working group of kids, exactly what we need to go out there and get wins this season,” Cozad said. “I feel like this is the group which can start to turn Muskie sports around.”

Keener said there is less drama, too.

"Everyone wants to win around here instead of just showing up and acting like it is a job to show up," he mentioned.

However, the margin for error is small.

Besides a grueling schedule — five teams in the top 14 of last year’s final Class 5A Ratings Percentage Index — Muscatine has minimal depth.

“Staying healthy is a big part of it,” Keener said. “If one guy goes down, we don’t have much to back them up at some spots.”

Injuries took a toll last season. A day before Muscatine’s season finale against Davenport West, Hawkins had 23 players suited up for practice.

“You go 11-on-11 and you have one sub,” Hawkins said. “It was tough, but the good thing was we started a lot of sophomores, and most of those guys are back.”

Cozad will be an instrumental piece of Muscatine’s attack on both sides. The 5-foot-10 and 205-pounder rushed for nearly 500 yards and compiled more than 20 tackles. He's coming off a track and field season where he qualified for the Class 4A state meet in the 100 and 200 meters.

“He’s starting to mature and grow up,” Hawkins said. “He’s talking a lot more now, trying to step into a leadership role that last year he wasn’t ready for even though he was one of the main focuses.”

Zander Dayton, Franke and Kameron Evans are key cogs on the offensive line while Hawkins said three or four other players are vying to be in the mix.

Dayton, Zach Stoltzfus and Sergio Becerra are on the defensive line, with Cozad and Keener in the second level. Hardy is the signal caller on the back end.

“Our defense is our strong point this year,” Keener said. “We have a lot of experience out there, and it is better than last year’s by a lot.”

Muscatine has made some changes to its offense. But more than schematics, Hawkins said his team needs to be more disciplined than it was a year ago for better results on the scoreboard.

Turnovers, penalties and blown assignments were problematic for a team which averaged only 11 points per game.

“We need to stop hurting ourselves and shooting ourselves in the foot,” Hawkins said. “In school, 90% is great. Out here, 90% is an ‘F.’ If one guy does something wrong, the whole team is hurt by it.”

It starts with establishing a consistent ground attack and shortening the game.

“The more we can run the ball down people’s throats, it is going to help us a lot,” Cozad said.

Hawkins said the chemistry and want-to is good. It is about performing on Friday nights.

"We've got to understand the level of intensity and physicalness that has to be played on Friday nights," he noted. "It is hard to emulate that look in practice with our numbers, so it'll be important we adjust to that.

"If we can do that and learn to trust each other, we can put ourselves in a much more favorable situation."