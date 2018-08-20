MUSCATINE — During the first seven years of Jake Mueller’s head coaching tenure at Muscatine, the program was a model of consistency.
It never experienced a deep postseason run in that span, but it always produced between five and seven wins each season and featured an offense that averaged more than 30 points per game.
Muscatine hit a giant speed bump last fall. It mustered just two wins, lost six games by 33 points or more and generated less than 13 points an outing.
“Last year was not what we expect out of Muskie football,” Mueller said. “It was definitely subpar. The seniors who were part of that team are very, very hungry to have success. They’ve acted like it, paid the price and done everything we’ve asked them to do.
“That doesn’t guarantee them anything other than a shot at doing some good things.”
When the players went through their offseason conditioning and weightlifting program, they were fueled by the past struggles.
“I know in the offseason we constantly reminded each other we can’t have that kind of season again,” offensive lineman Tanner Niehaus said. “We needed to work harder, and that really drove us in the offseason.”
The Muskies plan to get back to what the first seven years of Mueller’s program consisted of behind a committed group of upperclassmen and several promising underclassmen.
Mueller said he could have four to six sophomores on the field in Thursday night’s season opener against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.
The backfield will be comprised of underclassmen — sophomores Tim Nimely and Eli Gaye along with junior Daylon Shelangoski.
Nimely had 320 yards on 64 carries in six games last season as a freshman.
“We’ve never been this deep at running back,” Mueller said. “The guys we are bringing up are varsity-caliber players. They aren’t there just because we need a body.”
Muscatine’s 10th-grade class is deep and talented. It has approximately 45 sophomores in the program, a group which was undefeated at the freshman level.
In addition to Nimely and Gaye, defensive back Prince Wei and lineman TD Deseh are expected to contribute. Mueller has two other sophomores on the roster in defensive back Quincy Keele and lineman Xander Stoltzfus.
“They are a pretty impressive group,” senior quarterback Carson Orr said. “Going through the offseason last year, there was not a whole lot of energy each day. With them here, they just come out, make plays and get guys hyped. It has been a lot of fun.”
The sophomores have pushed the upperclassmen for playing time.
“When you see sophomores trying to take your spot, it is going to make you work that much harder,” Niehaus said. “You don’t typically see that, but it has pushed us to maximize how much we can get out of it.”
Muscatine will need contributions from those sophomores, but Mueller said it is imperative for his seniors to make a quantum leap as well for the program to rebound from 2017.
Orr triggers the offense after passing for 900 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Besides a season of experience, Orr also has a firm understanding of his role compared to a year ago when he split time under center with Jackson Foulk.
“Last year I felt like I was stepping up into a bigger role that wasn’t all mine,” Orr said. “Now, I know I have the starting job. So this offseason was more about knowing the plays and knowing what every guy is supposed to do on those plays.”
Mueller points to Orr’s decision-making as his greatest asset.
“He’s a very bright kid,” Mueller stated. “He’s a lot more confident this year because he’s going into it knowing it is his team. Physically, he’s a different kid and made huge improvement in the weight room.”
Gaye, senior Cooper Zeck and junior Zach Hardy are expected to be Orr’s top receiving targets.
The Muskies return considerable experience on the offensive line with Niehaus, Shane Mathias and Thomas LoBianco.
Dalton Sell, Mathias and Tony Nietzel are among those on the defensive front.
Will Zillig leads the middle of the defense while two starters return in the defensive backfield with junior Takpor Tiah and senior Trei Tovar.
Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley are the only teams in Muscatine’s district that possessed a winning record last season. The Muskies do face a difficult non-district test in Week 4 against Johnston, projected to be ranked among the top five in Class 4A.
“We looked a lot better in seven-on-seven and at team camp this year than we did last summer,” Niehaus said. “I think our offense is going to be a lot more explosive than it was last year.”
Mueller said the primary goal is for his team to maximize its potential.
“If we do that, we have a legitimate chance to compete for a playoff spot,” he said. “I’m not sure where we’re going to finish record-wise, but if we stay healthy and the kids progress the way we want them to, that is a doable goal for this group.”