Muskies seek to prove 2019 was an anomaly

“We really have to grow there,” Hawkins said. “If we do those things right and don’t have the self-inflicted penalties, things should come together because we have a lot of weapons.”

Hawkins admits it is imperative for the Muskies to settle on one quarterback after playing three last season. They return Jake Draves and Zander Morgan while junior Conner Christiansen has put himself into the mix as well.

Draves appears to have a slight edge for the job as Morgan has taken more snaps in the defensive backfield. Hawkins, though, has been encouraged by Christiansen’s progress.

“I think playing that many guys there last year hurt us a lot,” Hawkins said. “The uncertainty between the guys, coming in cold off the bench or the fear of messing up and afraid they were going to get pulled. We need to find one.

“The first couple of weeks gives us an opportunity to try some things and get game-tested, but by the time we roll into Week 3, we need to know who our guy is back there.”

Former Davenport West quarterback Bryce Lightner, in his second year on the staff, has taken over the play-calling duties. Hawkins said the Muskies are simplifying things, much like they did last year with their defense.