Muskies seek to prove 2019 was an anomaly

MUSCATINE — The quarterback position was a revolving door. Penalties and turnovers squelched drives frequently in the red zone. The offense and special teams were erratic.
For a Muscatine football program which averaged more than 5.5 wins per season the last decade, the Muskies took a step backward last fall. Muscatine was 1-8, the first time in 23 years it failed to produce at least two victories.
“We were definitely humbled by last year,” linebacker Anthony Sanchez said.
“None of us want to repeat that again,” senior receiver and defensive back Prince Wei noted. “We need to win some games this year.”
Muscatine believes it has the experience, firepower and motivation to prove last year was an anomaly.
It has five players going into their third season as varsity starters in tailback Tim Nimely, receiver Eli Gaye, defensive lineman Togeh Deseh, lineman Xander Stoltzfus and Wei. Nimely has more than 2,400 career rushing yards. Gaye is closing in on 100 receptions and 1,200 yards for his career.
Seven of the team’s top nine tacklers return from a defense which produced 20 takeaways.
Muscatine lost three games by three points and two others by 14 or less.
“We’re all really hungry,” Nimely said. “Our record didn’t show who we are last year. We know we can do way better than that, and that’s what we’ve been working toward this year.”
Of the 42 players on the roster, 26 are seniors. It is a class which had great success at the freshman and sophomore levels before last year’s struggles.
“We really want it,” Sanchez said. “This is something we dreamed about since middle school, to make Muscatine proud. This is a senior class that loves playing with each other and we want to do something special.”
The most significant change for the Muskies is on the sideline.
Jake Mueller, who directed the program for 10 seasons, resigned in the spring to take a guidance counselor’s position at Cedar Falls, his alma mater. DJ Hawkins, the defensive coordinator for Mueller the past eight years, was elevated to interim head coach in June.
After spending nearly 20 years as an assistant, this is Hawkins’ first high school head coaching gig.
“I would say it is a good thing that I’ve been part of the program for so long,” Hawkins said. “Working with veteran coaches and all the seniors we have coming back, it has helped ease this process. If I was walking into a brand-new situation, it would have been very challenging.”
Nimely said Hawkins has instilled discipline. There have been more repercussions for mental miscues or poor decisions in practice than in the past.
“Running,” Weih noted. “It sounds silly, but it does help.”
“We really have to grow there,” Hawkins said. “If we do those things right and don’t have the self-inflicted penalties, things should come together because we have a lot of weapons.”
Hawkins admits it is imperative for the Muskies to settle on one quarterback after playing three last season. They return Jake Draves and Zander Morgan while junior Conner Christiansen has put himself into the mix as well.
Draves appears to have a slight edge for the job as Morgan has taken more snaps in the defensive backfield. Hawkins, though, has been encouraged by Christiansen’s progress.
“I think playing that many guys there last year hurt us a lot,” Hawkins said. “The uncertainty between the guys, coming in cold off the bench or the fear of messing up and afraid they were going to get pulled. We need to find one.
“The first couple of weeks gives us an opportunity to try some things and get game-tested, but by the time we roll into Week 3, we need to know who our guy is back there.”
Former Davenport West quarterback Bryce Lightner, in his second year on the staff, has taken over the play-calling duties. Hawkins said the Muskies are simplifying things, much like they did last year with their defense.
With Nimely, Gaye, Wei, Mentor Cooper and 6-foot-3 and 215-pound junior tight end/slot Nolan Recker, the Muskies have big-play potential all over the field. Wei calls Recker the team’s “secret weapon.”
“How do we get these playmakers the ball now?” Hawkins said. “We have to lean on those guys.”
The defense has experience and athleticism.
Deseh, Reed Ulses, Josh Thomas, Sanchez, Diego Rangel, Jorge Ocampo and Weih are back on a unit which held five of its nine opponents below its season average.
Recker is expected to man one of the rush end spots.
“I’m pretty confident in this group,” Sanchez said. “We have good leaders on the defensive side.”
Muscatine plays its first three games on the road — North Scott, Clear Creek Amana and Pleasant Valley — before having three of its final four at home.
At this point, it doesn’t matter to them. They are eager to flush the disappointment and frustration of 2019.
“I’m excited,” Wei said. “Watching practice, everybody is going hard and on the same page. I’m excited to see where the team goes this year.”
