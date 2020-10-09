Muskies snatch one away from Blue Devils late

The Muskies marched 80 yards, all on the ground, in six plays to even the game when Nimely scored from 2 yards and Prince Wei added the point-after attempt.

“(Central) had a lot of guys going both ways and were getting tired,” Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. “That was the difference. We caught them not getting lined up and swung the momentum in our favor.”

Central had a chance to regain the lead as it drove inside Muscatine’s 35 on the next possession, but a holding penalty and two negative plays led to a punt.

“We were all enjoying ourselves, having so much fun and so physical in the first half,” Hummel said. “It slowly depleted. Our hearts faded a little bit.

"We have to play all four quarters.”

Muscatine, starting inside its own 20, needed just seven running plays to go 83 yards for the winning score. Gaye darted in from 10 yards to give the Muskies a 21-14 lead with 2:05 remaining.

“We knew this could be our last game here, so we needed to just focus and make plays,” said Gaye, who finished with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns. “We wanted to finish on a good note. We kicked it in gear.”