Muskies snatch one away from Blue Devils late

MUSCATINE — Davenport Central’s football team had its best performance of the season Friday night. It controlled the line of scrimmage, competed with great fervor and kept Muscatine’s athletic backs in check for three-plus quarters.
The Blue Devils could not parlay it into a victory.
Muscatine scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and intercepted a pass in the end zone with just more than a minute remaining to escape with a 21-14 home win.
“For our kids, it was the best we had played and the first time we had been in position to put a (close) game away all season,” Central coach Ben Sacco said. “We just didn’t do it.
“That’s the next step. When you have a game and a lead, you’ve got to put your foot down and put the game away. It didn’t happen.”
Central (1-6) had two backs eclipse 100 yards in quarterback Nate Hummel (20 carries, 125 yards) and Dane Howard (17 rushes, 106 yards).
The Blue Devils led 14-7 through three quarters and had first down at the Muskie 21-yard line to start the fourth. The drive ended with a blocked field goal.
Suddenly the Muskies sprung to life.
Muscatine went to a hurry-up offense and reeled off significant chunks of yards between quarterback Eli Gaye and running back Tim Nimely.
The Muskies marched 80 yards, all on the ground, in six plays to even the game when Nimely scored from 2 yards and Prince Wei added the point-after attempt.
“(Central) had a lot of guys going both ways and were getting tired,” Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. “That was the difference. We caught them not getting lined up and swung the momentum in our favor.”
Central had a chance to regain the lead as it drove inside Muscatine’s 35 on the next possession, but a holding penalty and two negative plays led to a punt.
“We were all enjoying ourselves, having so much fun and so physical in the first half,” Hummel said. “It slowly depleted. Our hearts faded a little bit.
"We have to play all four quarters.”
Muscatine, starting inside its own 20, needed just seven running plays to go 83 yards for the winning score. Gaye darted in from 10 yards to give the Muskies a 21-14 lead with 2:05 remaining.
“We knew this could be our last game here, so we needed to just focus and make plays,” said Gaye, who finished with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns. “We wanted to finish on a good note. We kicked it in gear.”
The Blue Devils had one last chance. After Brian Morris returned the kick to Muscatine’s 49, Central moved inside the 35 before Hummel’s heave to the end zone for Nazir Rogers was intercepted by David Dalbey.
“I’m not the tallest guy,” Hummel said. “I couldn’t see my other routes, and that was a credit to No. 17 (Reed Ulses, their outside linebacker). I knew I wanted Nazir to make that fake. Just unfortunate.”
Central and Muscatine will learn their playoff assignments Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils will play either next Friday or on Oct. 23. Muscatine is expected to be off next week and open Oct. 23.
“This was big time for us to get this ‘W’ here and lift our confidence back up,” Hawkins said. “It reminds our kids what they’re capable of when they all play together.”
Sacco said there is plenty of positives for Central to build on after having a chance to win against a team which played state-ranked Pleasant Valley to a one-touchdown game and Bettendorf to a two-score contest.
“This is such a great group and I want them to experience success,” Sacco said. “We haven’t been able to help them get that success I want for them, so hopefully in our next opportunity we’ll be able to compete and have some success."
