Mustang passing attack grounds Knights

There wasn’t anything surprising about the way Mount Vernon threw the ball around Friday night.

Doing something about it, however, proved problematic for the Davenport Assumption football team.

Mustangs quarterback Joey Rhomberg completed 21 of 28 passes for 245 yards to lead Mount Vernon to a 42-17 victory over the Knights at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

The loss to the fourth-ranked Mustangs was the latest frustration for Assumption, which fell to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in Iowa Class 3A district play.

“We’ve played a tough schedule, but at some point we’ve got to start being the hammer instead of the nails,’’ Knights coach Wade King said.

Assumption put together one quick scoring drive in the first half and showed some grit as it controlled the ball for all but five snaps in the third quarter as it attempted to overcome a 28-7 halftime deficit.

The Knights did trim 10 points off the Mount Vernon lead in the third quarter, opening the half with a 10-play drive that ended with a 36-yard Billy Moore field goal with 6 minutes, 30 seconds to go.

Assumption’s defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession and the offense strung together a nine-play drive that ended with Bauer Caspers catching his second touchdown pass of the game.

“We played a few minutes of tough football,’’ King said. “Against a good team, that’s not enough. We put together one decent touchdown drive in each half. It takes more than that if you want to beat a good team, and they certainly are a good team.’’

Caspers’ 14-yard reception of a Jake Timmons pass with :43 to go in the quarter pulled the Knights within 28-17, but the Mustangs regained a comfortable lead early in the fourth quarter.

In a power package at the goal line, 6-foot, 230-pound offensive lineman Clark Younggreen plowed his way into the end zone on a 1-yard carry with 9:16 remaining in the game as Mount Vernon regained a 35-17 advantage.

The Mustangs finished off their scoring on a 31-yard reverse with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

Rhomberg set a tone early, completing 14 of 17 passes in the first half while throwing for two scores and rushing for a third to help Mount Vernon construct its 28-7 lead at the half.

The 6-foot-2 junior whose work was complemented by a 113-yard rushing effort by Henry Ryan connected with seven receivers as the Mustangs scored on its first possession of the game and added to a 7-0 lead when it scored the first of three second-quarter touchdowns in the opening minute of the quarter.

Against an opponent that had shut out three of its first five opponents, Assumption cut into a 14-0 deficit with a quick response to a 1-yard touchdown run by Henry Ryan on the second snap of the second quarter.

A 49-yard pass from Timmons to Angelo Jackson on the second play of the drive set up a 7-yard score on a Timmons pass to Caspers to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 14-7 with 10:43 remaining in the half.

The teams traded three-and-outs before Mount Vernon (6-0, 2-0) extended its lead by scoring on its final two possessions of the half.

Rhomberg, who connected with Rrady Erickson for the Mustangs’ first score on a 7-yard pass play, reached on the end zone on a 1-yard keeper with 5:44 remaining in the second quarter as Mount Vernon regained a two-touchdown advantage.

The Mustangs’ final score of the half capped a 62-yard drive that included consecutive completions to Ryan, Ethan Wood and Evan Brase to move the ball from the Knights’ 41 to the 8-yard line.

Following a short run by Ryan, Rhomberg hit Jensen Meeker with a 6-yard touchdown pass with :48 remaining in the half.