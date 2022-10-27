MORRISON — The IHSA state playoffs officially begin Saturday afternoon for the Morrison High School football team.

But for all intents and purposes, the Mustangs' playoff push began nearly a month ago.

Sitting at 2-4 two-thirds of the way through the regular season after consecutive losses to Sherrard and Rockridge, Morrison was faced with having to win out if it was to have any hope of playing beyond last weekend.

Rising to the challenge, the Mustangs reeled off three straight wins, becoming playoff eligible with last Friday's 25-14 win over Erie-Prophetstown. Now, they get to prepare for a Saturday afternoon Class 1A first-round date at Ottawa Marquette.

"I think all of our guys thought they would find a way, no matter what," second-year Morrison coach Steve Snider said. "This is a different group from any I've coached before. They'll find a will and a way, and they knew winning (the last three) games was possible.

"Every day at practice has been exciting, and that's what makes this group even more fun to be around."

After falling 26-22 to Sherrard in the fifth week of the season, followed by a 36-22 setback to eventual Three Rivers West Division champion Rockridge, the Mustangs still held the belief that they could get back on track.

"None of them didn't think for a second that we were out of it," Snider stated. "As a coaching staff, we didn't talk about each game being do-or-die. They knew it, and we didn't want to put any pressure on them."

The road to its first postseason appearance since 2019 began for Morrison with an impressive 55-13 win over an Orion club that at the time was 3-3 and also jockeying for a playoff berth.

"Even though we were 2-4, nearly every game was a close one, so we knew we could play with the best in our conference," Snider said. "We knew Orion was a good football team, and they're still good even though they finished 4-5. Had they beat us, they'd have gotten in at 5-4.

"That was a fun game. We put it all together for the first time, and that gave us a giant boost going into the next two weeks."

The Mustangs put together another impressive offensive display the following week, blitzing non-conference opponent LeRoy 56-7. That set up last Friday's showdown with TRAC West rival Erie-Prophetstown, which was also fighting for its playoff life at 4-4.

After a shaky first half in which it managed to take a 13-7 lead into halftime, Morrison cleaned up its play and tallied a pair of touchdowns to secure the win and extend its season.

"We didn't play flawless — we had three turnovers, two in the first half, which was kind of humbling — but there was definitely a confidence about them," Snider said of his club. "I couldn't be happier with the way our defense played. They stood tall, and kept us in the game."

Leading the way for the Mustang defense is the junior duo of middle linebacker Carson Strating (67 tackles) and cornerback Chase Newman (55 tackles).

On offense, senior quarterback Danny Mouw has thrown for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns, with Newman (24 receptions, 523 yards, six TDs) his top target. On the ground, freshman Brady Anderson (640 yards, nine TDs) and Strating (532 yards, seven TDs) are the top gainers.

With a squad that has been entrenched in playoff mode for the last three weeks, Snider feels that anything is possible when his 14th-seeded club takes on No. 3 Marquette (8-1) Saturday afternoon at 1.

"I couldn't be happier for these kids; they're now a part of that Mustang (playoff) tradition," he said. "We're going to prepare for this game like we have every game this season."