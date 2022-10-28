Mustangs' quick strikes hold off Sabers

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Upset-minded Central DeWitt forced second-ranked Mount Vernon to earn its spot it the second round of the Iowa Class 3A football playoffs.

The Sabers started fast Friday night and executed a clock-chewing game plan into the second half before the unbeaten Mustangs did what they do best on their way to a 23-9 victory.

They struck quickly and forcefully when they needed it most.

Central DeWitt had pulled within 14-9 on a 28-yard Christopher Martens field goal with 4 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Mount Vernon quarterback Joey Rhomberg orchestrated a quick answer.

Rhomberg and the Mustangs needed just over one minute to move 84 yards, setting up an 11-yard touchdown run by Henry Ryan with 3:41 to go in the quarter by overcoming a drive-opening holding penalty with three straight completions.

Mount Vernon’s junior quarterback hit Ryan for a 20-yard gain, connected with Jensen Meeker on a 37-yard throw and hit Ryan with a 16-yard pass before Ryan carried the ball into the end zone.

"Our defense played pretty well most of the night, but we couldn’t get the stops we needed after the field goal," Sabers coach Ryan Sheets said. "That was the one point where we really needed to get a stop, turn the momentum, but they didn’t give us that chance."

Central DeWitt rode the strength of Michael Cabrera throughout much of the game.

The junior carried 35 times for a game-high 132 yards, setting the tone in the opening half with 19 rushes for 68 yards.

"Those senior linemen, they made the difference," Cabrera said. "We came here to play a game."

Central DeWitt needed 14 seconds to make that point, accomplishing something it did not do two weeks earlier against Mount Vernon.

The Sabers scored.

In a start far different from one which saw the Mustangs pile up 33 first-half points and roll to a 47-0 victory in district play, Central DeWitt opened the game with an onside kick but Mount Vernon’s Jase Jaspers fell on the loose ball at the 37-yard line.

"We didn’t come here to finish second," Sheets said. "When this team has played its best football this season, we’ve started fast and we felt the onside kick would help us out, and we were a fraction of an inch from making that work."

While that didn’t work for the Sabers, a fumble by Rhomberg on the game’s first snap was scooped up by Cabrera and returned 31 yards for a touchdown.

"The ball was there and I was able to pick it up and go," Cabrera said. "It gave us the start we needed, gave us a lot of confidence."

Ryan blocked the extra-point try and Central DeWitt (6-4) settled for a 6-0 lead with 11 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, a margin the Sabers carried well into the second quarter.

The Mustangs (10-0) put together a seven-play, 82-yard drive midway through the second quarter, tying the game with 4:09 remaining in the half when Rhomberg followed a fake with a 16-yard sprint around left end.

The PAT kick by Ben Crock gave the Mustangs a 7-6 lead at the break that Mount Vernon would not relinquish as it moves on to face Solon, a 42-18 winner over West Delaware, in next week’s second round.

Mount Vernon extended its halftime lead just over two minutes into the second half.

The first of two interceptions by Caden Stimmel — and the first of three in the second half by the Mustangs — came three snaps into the third quarter, and following a 28-yard return to the Sabers’ 7-yard line Mount Vernon used a two-yard run by Clark Younggreen to open a 14-6 advantage.

The Mustangs added their final points on a fourth quarter safety when a fumble squirted out of the end zone.

"The four turnovers in the second half, you can’t do that against a good team," Sheets said. "We needed to avoid those if we wanted to hang around and give ourselves a chance at the end."