DEWITT, Iowa — On its first two series Friday night, Central DeWitt tried to get its passing game going.
After that resulted in a pair of punts, the Sabers threw that game plan out the window.
Instead, Central DeWitt decided to put the ball in the hands of Easton Necker.
Again. And again. And again.
Necker ran the ball 26 times for 403 yards and four touchdowns, sparking the Sabers to a 46-27 win over rival Maquoketa, their first under head coach Ryan Streets.
"After I got through that line, they made a really big hole for me which was great," Necker said. "After I got through four or five yards, I could really pick up the speed and do some moves on people to get to the open field."
Before Friday night, Necker had 387 rushing yards in his career. Now he's the school's single game rushing record holder.
"It's definitely a huge honor. I never would have thought I would even be close to the record," Necker said. "I wasn't even thinking about that coming into this game. I really wanted to win it and do everything I could to put my team in a position to do that."
Maquoketa came out strong to start the game, taking a 14-0 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore Kannon Coakley.
But the second quarter belonged to DeWitt, who got on the board with a pair of touchdown runs from Drew Kueter, the second set up by an interception by Luke Anderson that put the Sabers on the Maquoketa 4 yard line.
"Down 14-0, we knew we were a good team," Streets said. "I think we came out deer in the headlights, over amped up. I'm not sure what it was, but it just wasn't us. ... It was ugly but luckily we fought through it and won."
Necker gave the Sabers (1-1) a 20-14 halftime lead with a 59-yard scamper, his first of four big touchdowns runs (71, 78, 20) to help Central DeWitt keep Maquoketa at bay every time the Cardinals attempted to cut back into the lead.
"We thought he'd be one position we really liked," Streets said. "He's enjoying it and he's getting better and better every time."
Maquoketa (0-2) is still looking for its first win since beating the Sabers in 2016 but showed a lot of potential. Coakley finished with 217 passing yards and three touchdowns as well as 124 rushing yards.
Caiden Atienza caught five passes for 129 yards and two scores. Both are sophomores as the Cardinals have just three seniors.
"I think you have to give our offensive line credit, they did a nice job protecting (Coakley)," Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman said. "We're a young team, two sophomores on the offensive line, two juniors and one senior."
But it's also about continuing the strong play Maquoketa opened the game up with.
"We had our foot on the gas and then all of a sudden we started touching the brake and we stopped playing hard, let them back in it," Bowman said. "Learning how to win. It seemed like it wasn't too long ago that it was tradition to be in the playoffs for Maquoketa football. ... We feel like our future is bright and we're going to continue to build."