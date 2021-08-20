New beginning, same expectations for Pioneers

Caden Hanna, another senior who concentrated on baseball last spring, will play receiver and defensive back this fall.

Noah Brinkman is a senior who typically has spent the fall season competing for Alleman in golf but will be catching passes at wide receiver and playing some in the defensive backfield.

“It means a lot to have those guys who haven’t been out for a year or two, or even since seventh or eighth grade, to come out and be a part of the team,’’ Fonseca said. “They wanted to help and they’re going to help. We’re excited to have them.’’

They will complement a junior class that will strengthen the Alleman lineup.

In addition to Jagusah, who will play right tackle and noseguard, 6-2, 260-pound junior Jason Bowker will anchor the Pioneers’ line among a group of 11 juniors on the Alleman roster.

“We have a number of juniors who were behind guys in a large, talented senior class in the spring or they would have helped at the varsity level as sophomores then,’’ Dieudonne said.

Torres feels ready to help make the Pioneers’ offense work.