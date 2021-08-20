New beginning, same expectations for Pioneers

So much is new around the Rock Island Alleman High School football program this fall.
There’s a new head coach in Fritz Dieudonne, a new collection of assistants and a roster filled with new faces.
However, one thing remains a constant for the Pioneers in a season filled with change.
“We expect to be competitive, to play hard, just like every other Alleman team,’’ quarterback Quentin Fonseca said. “That’s what Alleman football is about and that won’t change this year.’’
Alleman expects to build around a solid ground game and an effort-filled defense.
Despite a small roster numbering 31 players from the freshman through senior classes — something that will limit the Pioneers to varsity-only competition this season — Dieudonne believes Alleman has enough talent to be competitive.
“These guys are hungry,’’ Dieudonne said. “I could sense that from the first day of practice. They want to be successful and are putting in the work that it takes. We are talented enough to be scary good and compete the way we want to.’’
A week away from opening the season with a nonconference game against Davenport Assumption, Alleman coaches continue to work to maximize a roster that has grown since Dieudonne was introduced at the Pioneers’ head coach on June 14.
Dieudonne knew the Pioneers would build around returning lineman Charlie Jagusah, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound junior who has collected scholarship offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame and West Virginia.
He knew Fonseca had some experience at quarterback during the Pioneers’ 3-3 spring season earlier this year and that Andrew Torres returned some experience at running back.
What Dieudonne and his staff are learning about now is what a half-dozen players who have chosen to play football this fall will bring to the Alleman team.
Several opted out of the delayed, shortened spring season to prepare for other sports that followed later in the school year. Others simply hadn’t played football in several years, learned about the need that the Pioneers had for players and wanted to help their school and the program.
“When I first met with the team in June, there were two seniors in the room,’’ Dieudonne said. “Right now, it looks like we’re going to end up with nine or 10 seniors who will be able to help our football team. We’re excited that they want to be a part of things.’’
Senior Jackson Praet was among Pioneers who opted out of football to focus on preparations for his junior year of baseball last spring. He is expected to contribute at tight end and linebacker this fall.
Caden Hanna, another senior who concentrated on baseball last spring, will play receiver and defensive back this fall.
Noah Brinkman is a senior who typically has spent the fall season competing for Alleman in golf but will be catching passes at wide receiver and playing some in the defensive backfield.
“It means a lot to have those guys who haven’t been out for a year or two, or even since seventh or eighth grade, to come out and be a part of the team,’’ Fonseca said. “They wanted to help and they’re going to help. We’re excited to have them.’’
They will complement a junior class that will strengthen the Alleman lineup.
In addition to Jagusah, who will play right tackle and noseguard, 6-2, 260-pound junior Jason Bowker will anchor the Pioneers’ line among a group of 11 juniors on the Alleman roster.
“We have a number of juniors who were behind guys in a large, talented senior class in the spring or they would have helped at the varsity level as sophomores then,’’ Dieudonne said.
Torres feels ready to help make the Pioneers’ offense work.
“We were able last year to learn from some good seniors and our job is to pick up where they left off,’’ Torres said. “I was able to get some experience that will help me now. It’s like coach says, we have a chance to be scary good. We’re working hard to step up and help make that happen.’’
Jagusah, who plans to limit in-season activity with college recruiters to concentrate on the season, senses that as well.
“There are a lot of changes this year with new coaches and a lot has been different, but everybody is working hard to pick things up and get ready for a good season,’’ Jagusah said. “We have a lot of young guys who are going to get experience.’’
Dieudonne believes the Pioneers have a chance to make it all work.
A St. Ambrose graduate, Dieudonne has two decades of coaching experience as an assistant at five Quad-City high schools and with the Quad City Steamwheelers, most recently working as the defensive coordinator at Rock Island.
Alleman will deploy a two-back offense with Torres opening at tailback and juniors Jake Casel and Lincoln Dorsey competing for the starting assignment at fullback.
Defensively, the Pioneers’ preference will be to run a 3-3-5 look that was the initial focus of Dieudonne’s work at Alleman.
“We did a five-day mini-camp shortly after I was introduced in June and the entire time we concentrated on defense. That's where it began,’’ Dieudonne said.
“These guys have bought in. They want to continue to build on the tradition that the Alleman program has built over time.’’