No. 1-ranked Lancers explode in second quarter, cruise to win

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott football team ascended to the No. 1 ranking in Iowa Associated Press Class 4A poll this week.

In the second quarter Friday night, the Lancers validated it.

For the rest of the game they did what they needed to do, which also is what top-ranked teams generally do, grinding out a 21-0 victory over Iowa City Liberty in the Class 4A District 3 opener for both teams at Lancer Stadium.

North Scott exploded for all three of its touchdowns in a span of little more than five minutes in the second quarter, but the Lancers were harshly critical of the way they played in the other three periods.

“We were very inconsistent I thought on both sides of the ball," said senior quarterback Grayson Juel, who threw three touchdown passes to push his 4A-leading season total to 18. “We made plays when we had to and that gave us a little bit of a cushion, but we can still do a lot better."

Oliver Hughes, who caught eight passes for 144 yards and made several big plays defensively, echoed those thoughts.