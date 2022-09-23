No. 10 Sterling football dominant in 40-0 win over Geneseo

STERLING — An early defensive struggle quickly turned into a one-sided affair at Roscoe Eades Stadium on Friday night.

The Class 5A No. 10 Golden Warriors racked up 458 yards behind a balanced, two-quarterback attack and held Geneseo to just six first downs in a 40-0 win.

The Maple Leafs stuffed Sterling quarterback Kael Ryan on fourth-and-one in the Golden Warriors’ first drive to grab an early advantage. But Geneseo went three-and-out on its first drive and AJ Weller punted it to the Sterling five.

Sterling turned it over on downs once again as Geneseo took over at its own 38. After another three-and-out, Ryan bounced outside on a QB keeper and scored a 46-yard rushing touchdown to end the shutout with 2:23 left in the opening quarter.

Sterling kept the momentum going as Geneseo fumbled on the next play and Lance Wren recovered it at Sterling’s 22. JP Schilling finished off the short drive with a one-yard sneak to make it 14-0 after AJ Kested’s extra point.

An Antonio Tablante 19-yard run helped push Sterling’s lead to 21-0 a few minutes until half. Geneseo was held to just one first down at the break down three scores.

Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr's initial impression after the loss was that Sterling played fast in the one-sided win.

"I thought they played downhill," he said. "Defensively, we were on the field too long and they just wore us down. They won the battle upfront both offensively and defensively."

The Leafs showed a glimmer after the break when Weller hit Will Taylor for 28 yards in Geneseo’s drive to open the second half, but Weller was promptly intercepted by Schilling.

Schilling hit Mason Emin for a 20-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive to make it 27-0 after a missed PAT. Kested intercepted Weller on the following drive before Kael Ryan’s 17-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 33-0.

The Leafs drove into Sterling territory in the fourth quarter but would turn it over on downs. Kested’s one-yard touchdown run and PAT made it 40-0 as the reserves came in down the stretch.

Geneseo was held to six first downs and 106 total yards in the loss as the Maple Leafs have not beaten Sterling since 2014. Sterling had 323 yards rushing and 135 yards passing in the win.

Weller was under constant pressure and finished with negative-27 yards rushing. Geneseo hits the road to Alleman next week and Sterling heads to Quincy.

"Tonight it was their athletes up front," Johnsen said. "I said coming in, they are going to do stuff to try to take away what you want to do and they did a good job obviously."

Johnsen said the team needed to speed the game up and the mistakes were costly.

"The defense played really hard, they were just out there too long," he said. "They had enough fresh running backs and skilled kids to come in and just wear us down."

The Leafs had good field position early but could not capitalize.

Johnsen said the team must be ready to bounce back as it still has lofty goals after matching last year's win total early on.

"It's a different team; it's a different year. It's not our goal to be excited about just three wins," he said. "Our goal is to keep progressing and keep getting better and go from there.

"We've just got to regroup, and I have high expectations for this team. They have high expectations for themselves."