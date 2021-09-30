No. 3 City High recovers from slow start to stomp North

Davenport North's football team hung around with the third-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A for a little more than a quarter Thursday night.
In a matter of minutes, six to be exact, it turned ugly.
Iowa City High rattled off three touchdowns in about a six-minute span of the second quarter and then struck for two more scores in the first 77 seconds of the third quarter to wallop North 42-0 at Brady Street Stadium.
“Early in the game, we were discombobulated from the beginning,” City High coach Mitch Moore said. “We could not get going, did not have very much momentum, enthusiasm or energy and we play that way. We settled down and had a lot better detail in the second quarter.”
The Little Hawks’ defense was relentless, limiting the Wildcats to 18 rushing yards on 26 attempts.
North, held scoreless for the second consecutive game, had six punts and a meager two first downs in the opening half. Outside of a 35-yard run from Cade Sheedy and a 45-yard pass to Dalton Motley, North generated only 20 yards in the first two quarters.
Led by linebacker Ben Kueter, an Iowa football and wrestling recruit, along with John Klosterman, North quarterback Nolan Mosier was under duress most of the game.
“They’re very good and it shows,” North coach Adam Hite said. “They’re probably the biggest turnaround and biggest surprise in the state of Iowa. That coach has them believing and fighting hard for what his vision is and it shows on the field.”
North had two opportunities for points in the first half. It missed a 26-yard field goal try in the first quarter and then was sacked inside the City High 10 on the final play of the second quarter.
“We’re always bringing pressure,” Kueter said. “It is hard to scheme for it. It is just fun because we’re always flying around and in their face 24-7.”
After an erratic start, City High’s offense hit its stride as it pushed the tempo against a depleted North squad.
Joey Bouska had a 14-yard touchdown run to break the ice midway through the second quarter. Darren Richardson scored from 4 yards on the next drive and then Gable Mitchell hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Drew Larson to punctuate 21 points in a span of 6:19.
To make the situation worse, North lost Cade Sheedy to a shoulder injury in the first half, and he did not return.
“We’re battling a lot of depth issues right now,” Hite said. “We’ve got a lot of guys going two ways and guys banged up. We need to get healthy this next week.”
City High delivered the dagger right out of halftime.
North attempted an onside kick to start the third quarter but couldn’t corral it. On the ensuing play, Larson found Richardson in the flat and he darted 54 yards for a touchdown.
Then after a Wildcat punt, Quinton Tran hit Mitchell from 38 yards on the first snap to extend the lead to 35-0.
After winning just two games a year ago, City High is just one of three unbeaten teams in 5A and the belief grows within the program each week.
“We’ve done a really good job of building great relationships in Year 1,” Moore said. “We have these guys around each other all the time, so they learn to love each other and understand each other.
“They’re starting to understand this is pretty fun and we’re in the middle of a special season right now. That belief keeps growing. So when we have a first quarter like tonight, they don’t think the system is broke. They think it is us, and they don’t point fingers. It is, ‘Let’s get going.’ That comes with that belief and continuity we’ve established.”
North, meanwhile, goes back to the drawing board before facing Davenport Central next Friday.
The Wildcats knocked off Iowa City West on the road two weeks ago, but have lost by an 86-0 margin the past two weeks to Pleasant Valley and City High. They’ll need to win their final three games to salvage a winning season and possibly a postseason berth.
“Win or die mentality,” Hite said. “I think with 5-4, we’ll have a pretty solid RPI with City High, PV and North Scott. We just need to get better every day, and I think these kids are going to respond.