No. 3 City High recovers from slow start to stomp North

Then after a Wildcat punt, Quinton Tran hit Mitchell from 38 yards on the first snap to extend the lead to 35-0.

After winning just two games a year ago, City High is just one of three unbeaten teams in 5A and the belief grows within the program each week.

“We’ve done a really good job of building great relationships in Year 1,” Moore said. “We have these guys around each other all the time, so they learn to love each other and understand each other.

“They’re starting to understand this is pretty fun and we’re in the middle of a special season right now. That belief keeps growing. So when we have a first quarter like tonight, they don’t think the system is broke. They think it is us, and they don’t point fingers. It is, ‘Let’s get going.’ That comes with that belief and continuity we’ve established.”

North, meanwhile, goes back to the drawing board before facing Davenport Central next Friday.

The Wildcats knocked off Iowa City West on the road two weeks ago, but have lost by an 86-0 margin the past two weeks to Pleasant Valley and City High. They’ll need to win their final three games to salvage a winning season and possibly a postseason berth.