DUBUQUE — The Bettendorf football team survived Friday night.
It survived a sloppy effort full of penalties and mistakes. It survived a determined effort by Dubuque Hempstead. It got outgained and occasionally outhustled. It even survived a snafu in which the officials allowed Hempstead to score a late touchdown on fifth down.
Even with all of that, the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs walked out of Dalzell Field with a 29-21 victory Friday, getting a strong effort from running back Austin Kalar and capitalizing on three Hempstead turnovers to improve their record to 3-0.
"We just never got into a rhythm," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. "It was just kind of a sloppy game. They’re a good team, a physical team. I’ve never seen a Dubuque Hempstead team that wasn’t physical.
"The main thing is we survived. We came back and got the win."
The Bulldogs trailed 14-6 late in the first quarter after sophomore quarterback Aidan Dunne fired a pair of touchdown passes to give the Mustangs the upper hand.
Kalar, who finished with 138 yards in 20 carries and scored three touchdowns, figured that was the wake-up called the Bulldogs needed.
Coming off big wins over Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West and with a game against state-ranked Cedar Falls on the horizon, Kalar admitted the Bulldogs probably weren’t as fired up as they needed to be.
"Our coaches preached to us all week that this was going to be their Super Bowl," Kalar said. "We’re Bettendorf and everybody wants to beat us. But I think some of us overlooked them."
He said that changed when Dunne hit Joey Vize with a 66-yard touchdown pass, then led a 57-yard march for another score.
"They scored that first touchdown on a tipped pass, and it was kind of a fluke," Kalar said. "After the second one, we realized that these guys came to play. I was going up and down the sideline trying to get guys fired up."
Kalar cut the margin to 14-12 when he scampered 25 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-2 play on the second play of the second quarter. Then, after Joe Byrne recovered a Dunne fumble, the Bulldogs converted again. Kalar scored from 5 yards out, again on fourth down, to give Bettendorf the lead.
A Keegan Schmidt 29-yard field goal just before halftime made it 22-14, and Carter Bell’s 14-yard scoring pass to Noah Abbott on the first series of the second half gave the Bulldogs a more comfortable 29-14 edge.
They did a much better job of containing Dunne in the second half, limiting him to four completions in 14 attempts, while milking the clock with their running game.
Hempstead finally got rolling one more time after getting the ball with 4 minutes, 24 seconds remaining. The Mustangs (1-2) drove to the Bettendorf 9-yard line, then got flagged for illegal procedure on the first play. Dunne threw an incomplete pass, Vize was stopped for no gain, Dunne hit Vize for 13 yards to the 1-yard line and Dunne was swallowed up for no gain on the apparent fourth-down play.
The officials gave Hempstead one more play, though, and Dunne scored to cut the lead to 29-21 with 14.2 seconds to go.
Wiley said he knew it was fifth down. He just couldn’t get anyone in a striped shirt to see it that way.
"I was trying to tell the officials that, but they didn’t want to hear it," he said. "Fortunately, it didn’t cost us."
Dunne finished with 191 yards passing, connecting on 11 of 24 throws with two costly interceptions, one of them on the first play of the game to set up Kalar’s first TD.
Bettendorf QB Carter Bell had a so-so night, completing 6 of 13 passes for 59 yards and throwing two interceptions while also running for 73 yards. The Bulldogs, however, were five for five in fourth-down conversions.
"We’ll move on from this. We’ve got a lot of work to do," Wiley said. "It was a hard-nosed, sloppy game, but we got out of here with the win."