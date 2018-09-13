Solon's AJ Coons (81) stiff-arms Assumption's Adam Metivier (11) as he reaches for his face, causing Coons' mouthguard to come loose during the second quarter of Thursday's game. Solon posted a 47-7 win.
Multiple turnovers. Missed tackles. Dropped passes. No running game.
About everything that could go wrong for Davenport Assumption's football team in the first half Thursday night did.
It was a Brady Street Stadium nightmare.
Class 3A fourth-ranked Solon humbled Assumption 47-7, the Knights' most lopsided home loss in coach Wade King's 16 seasons.
"You've got to come ready to play, one of the things we preach," King said. "We weren't ready to play, and they had too many playmakers."
Solon quarterback Cam Miller completed 15 of 23 passes for 234 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.
It was a rare Thursday game for coach Kevin Miller's team. The short week didn't faze them one bit.
"It cuts into your preparation and it’s something we’re not used to, but I’m so proud of how our guys executed tonight,” coach Miller said. "I have so much respect for coach King and his program. We knew we'd have to execute well."
Assumption fumbled the return on the opening kickoff. Solon found the end zone two plays later.
After a pair of three and outs, Assumption had at least four missed tackles on Solon back and South Dakota State recruit Adam Bock. He rumbled in 47 yards for a touchdown.
Assumption had multiple players in position to stuff Bock in the backfield.
"I saw that corner coming up, and I had to make him miss," Bock said. "From there, everybody did their job and got me down the field."
Then following a second first-quarter turnover, Bock capitalized with another score.
Nine minutes into the game, Solon had a 19-0 margin.
The lone score for Assumption came after digging itself a 26-point hole. Brandon Schlichting threw a beautiful deep ball to Nick Gottilla for an 80-yard touchdown.
Solon, though, responded with two scores — a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cam Miller to AJ Coons and then a 46-yard strike from Miller to Poynton on a perfectly executed screen play — before halftime.
The game was continuous clock because of the 35-point rule by the midway point of the third quarter.
“I thought we would have a little bit tougher time moving the ball than we did,” Bock said. "We ran a lot of nice plays tonight."
King pointed to Assumption's poor tackling as a lack of physicality.
"They were much more physical than we were," he said.
The Knights, 1-3 for the first time since 1987, have 10 new starters on offense this season. They have an entirely new offensive line.
So far, Assumption has not established a running game. It had only two first downs and 21 rushing attempts for zero yards in the contest.
Brandon Schlichting is the Knights' leading rusher through four games with 88 yards. Assumption had two 1,000-plus-yard rushers last season.
"We don't have an offensive identity right now," King said. "We're really struggling on that side of the ball. We're undersized, and we don't really have a playmaker there. We may have to re-evaluate and look at some different options moving forward."
The Knights have faced a rigorous non-district schedule with Illinois Class 3A eighth-ranked Rock Island Alleman, Iowa 3A defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier and then Solon.
"When the schedule came out, I might have cried for about a week," King said. "When you see Xavier and Solon back-to-back, and knowing we were going to have a very young team, an undersized team and 25 players, it was a gauntlet.
"That's a going to be tough on anybody, let alone a team trying to find their way."
Assumption tries to hit the reset button next week at Clinton in the district opener.
"We're looking for some leadership," King said, "and for some guys to step up."