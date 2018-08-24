The Davenport North football team, especially the defense, showed what the definition of heart was on Friday night against Dubuque Hempstead.
Despite being hammered on by the Mustangs' offense for plays and yards and putting the defense in big holes with mistakes, the Wildcats found a way to pull out an emotional 11-10 non-district victory in the season opener at Brady Street Stadium.
The game-winning play came on a 30-yard field goal attempt by Hempstead's Joe Pins with 12 seconds left in the game. But for the third time in the game, the North rush found a way to get to the kick. North junior Kade Schultz actually blocked the attempt with his leg after diving at the attempt that sent the ball sprawling near midfield and sent the North bench and fans into a frenzy.
"I just went as hard as I could and TP (De'Viann Titus-Porter) was right there with me," Schultz said of getting to the kick. "Once I felt it hit my leg ... I can't even describe the feeling. It's incredible."
Titus-Porter actually was responsible for partially blocking two other attempts to deny the Mustangs crucial points earlier in the contest. Pins did open the scoring with a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. But Titus-Porter used a speed rush off the edge to deny a 39-yard attempt just before half and then got his hand on a 29-yard attempt midway through the third quarter to keep the Wildcats in the game.
Those blocks might have rattled Pins because after the North defense made another big stand with just over seven minutes left in the contest, the kicker pulled a 24-yard attempt to the left. North's Kyp Ridenhour scored the only points of the second half and gave his team the lead with four minutes left in the third with a 19-yard field goal to make it 11-10.
But in the end, Hempstead was inside North's 40-yard line nine times and came away with just the 10 points and the touchdown was gifted to the Mustangs after a bad snap on a North punt left the ball at the Wildcats' one yard-line. Mustangs quarterback Aidan Dunne snuck it in from there with 16 seconds left in the first quarter to leave the home team in a 10-0 hole.
North struck back quickly early in the second quarter, going 80 yards in four plays as quarterback Jack West hit Priest Sheedy for a 47-yard gain and two plays later scrambled for an 18-yard TD run. West ran in a two-point conversion as the Wildcats caught Hempstead off guard with a heavy formation to the left while West took the direct snap from center and bulled in to make it 10-8.
From there, North's defense came up huge time-and-time again. After another bad snap and fumble left Hempstead on North's 12 yard-line just after halftime, the Wildcats pushed the Mustangs back on consecutive plays, including a sack from Brant Carter. This forced the field goal attempt from 29 yards that Titus-Porter cut down.
All other Hempstead drives ended in either missed or blocked field goals or turnovers on downs.
This despite the Mustangs running 65 plays in the game to North's 36 plays and the Mustangs rushing for nearly 200 yards. Hempstead's bruising running backs Chase Sabers and Jalen Smith hammered away at North for a combined 26 rushing attempts and 149 yards.
But when it mattered, North found a way to keep the Mustangs out of the end zone in the final three quarters. Carter's tackle for loss on Sabers with 17 seconds left in the game forced Hempstead to burn its final timeout and didn't allow the Mustangs to get any closer before the final field-goal attempt.
"It's overwhelming the amount of joy I am feeling," Carter said. "To come back from a deficit and find a way to keep making plays it shows that we will never stop fighting and that we will stand up as a team. I am absolutely dead (physically) but the mental strength of this team, I think we are capable of anything."
The only damper on the joy might have been the loss of Ridenhour who appeared to suffer a serious right foot injury on the third to last play of the game, putting pressure on Dunne. But it would have been hard to wipe the smile off of North coach Brandon Krusey's face after the resolve his team showed.