STANWOOD, Iowa — After every home win, the North Cedar Knights run over and ring a bell at Doug Jackson Field.
It hasn't sounded much recently, the product of some lean seasons of football, but Friday night it rang loud and clear.
"We really rang it tonight," quarterback Ethan Sahr said. "We almost flipped it over."
Sahr and the Knights had plenty of reason for jubilation after beating Camanche 21-7, grabbing their first win at home — and a turn with the bell — in 364 days.
After grabbing just five wins over the last four seasons, the Knights are now 2-1, off to their best start since 2014.
"Whenever it gets hard, you can't just quit," said Sahr, a three-year starter for the Knights. "For the team, you've got to stay there for the team and keep fighting and keep going."
Sahr's dedication paid off Friday night as he was 12 of 16 for 196 yards and three touchdown passes, including a 29-yard screen pass to Brody Hawtrey on a 4th and 9 play in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
"This group of kids has done everything we've asked for four years. They keep showing up and believing in themselves and trusting us, and it's great to see it start to pay off," North Cedar head coach Adam Hadenfeldt said. "I thought (Ethan) played maybe his best game in three years as a quarterback tonight."
Sahr's only miscue was a fumble in the fourth quarter with North Cedar leading 14-0. The Indians, who came into the game with 11 takeaways, pounced on the ball and four plays later scored their only touchdown, a five-yard run from Cade Everson with 9 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Camanche (2-1) forced a turnover on the next North Cedar drive but stalled at midfield. Instead of punting with 6:25 left, the Indians tried to pick up a 4th and 11 but couldn't convert, and Sahr found Hawtrey on the ensuing drive.
"I just felt like we needed to get something going," Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said. "I was worried they'd be able to possibly run the clock out and get some first downs. We just took a shot."
While Camanche couldn't pick up that big fourth down, that was what North Cedar specialized in. Two of the Knights' scores came on fourth down plays, and their first score was set up by a 21-yard catch from Gage Walshire on 4th and 5.
Walshire finished with six catches for 96 yards and the game's first touchdown.
Junior Kael Unruh hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 16 to put the Knights up 14-0 with 7:38 left in the first half. Unruh also added three interceptions, despite giving up eight inches and 50 pounds to Camanche receiver Caleb Delzell. One of those interceptions came in the end zone to keep the Knights up 14-0 going into halftime.
"We keep throwing more at him every week," Hadenfeldt said. "He's just a guy, he's got some things you just can't teach. His first step is as quick as anybody else's and that allows him to do some things that maybe you wouldn't teach in cover. ... Man, can he jump and just trust yourself, trust your technique and he's really starting to grow into the role."
The Indians struggled with turnovers on the night, also losing a fumble after reaching the North Cedar 18.
Jordan Lawrence threw for 113 yards and ran for 40 while Everson added 38 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards for Camanche. Brody Hawtrey rushed for 118 yards on 27 carries for North Cedar.
"We can't beat ourselves. North Cedar's a solid club ... and you can't do that against good teams," Coit said. "We were down 14-0 at half and felt like we were down 35-0. We're telling the kids there's still 24 minutes left, you've still got to battle and make plays. We did that for the most part until late there and they broke that one loose. Just too many turnovers in the end."