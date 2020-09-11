North defense throttles West in 21-0 victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport North didn’t really get its offense going until the second half Friday night.

But when you play the sort of defense the Wildcats are playing right now, you don’t really need a lot of yardage and points.

North limited city rival Davenport West to minus-16 yards rushing and held the Falcons without a first down for more than two quarters on its way to a 21-0 victory on a damp, chilly evening at Brady Street Stadium.

Led by juniors Dominic Wiseman and Amir Lomas, the Wildcats stopped the Falcons behind the line of scrimmage on nearly half of their 36 rushing attempts and benefited from a couple of West special teams miscues on the way to extending their record to 2-0.

“They’re really good,’’ North coach Adam Hite said of his defensive unit. “That was my message when we came out. I said ‘You guys can be the best defense in the state.’ I really firmly believe that. They’re the pulse of our team right now. Those guys just go out there and play with their hair on fire and do an amazing job.’’

Wiseman, a junior defensive tackle who had at least four tackles for loss in the contest, said the biggest thing the Wildcats have going for them on defense is chemistry.