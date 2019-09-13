Over the past three seasons, Davenport Central had more than gotten the best of intercity rival Davenport North on the football field. The Blue Devils won their annual battle each of the past three years by a combined score of 131-15.
Here’s the bad news: The Wildcats remembered.
North took advantage of some early turnovers and played one of the most crisp, error-free games in the recent history of their program Friday night to grind out a 37-0 rout of the Blue Devils at Brady Street Stadium.
Quarterback Jack West collected 272 yards of total offense and got plenty of help from running back Kade Schults; the Sheedy brothers, Priest and Cade; and a lot of other players as the Wildcats pushed their record to 2-1 in their home debut.
"I’ve only been doing this for 10 years, but this is the best group of seniors I’ve ever had," North coach Adam Hite said.
"These kids didn’t flinch," he added. "They knew what they had to do and they went out and did it."
Of course, it was made much sweeter by the fact that they did it to Central.
"We were tired of being their little brother, tired of hearing about it," said West, who completed 14 of 26 passes for 195 yards and also ran for 77 yards. "We feel like we’re the best team in the city and we’re going to prove it these two weeks."
The Wildcats take on Davenport’s other public high school, West, next Friday.
Against Central, they dominated the entire way, outgaining the Blue Devils (1-2) by a 375-131 margin.
"We didn’t even have a good week of practice," West said. "We just locked in tonight from the very beginning. This is the best game I’ve ever had. This is the most fun I’ve ever had."
Central contributed to its own demise with three first-half turnovers, and the Wildcats scored after each of them.
Cade Sheedy, a sophomore linebacker, picked off a short pass and returned it to the Central 16-yard line little more than three minutes into the game, and the Wildcats capitalized to grab a 6-0 lead on Schults’ 8-yard touchdown run.
On the first play of the following possession, Central’s Sam Strang broke loose for 13 yards but North’s Quincy Wiseman brought him down with a ferocious tackle that jarred the ball loose. Wiseman scrambled to recover the loose ball at the Central 43.
The Wildcats needed 10 plays to score from there with one of those plays being a 27-yard pass from West to fellow senior Priest Sheedy on third-and-21. Isaac Griffiths booted a 22-yard field goal that made it 9-0.
Cade Sheedy stepped in front of another Mike Moran pass with 3½ minutes remaining in the second quarter and North converted it into points again. West caught an 11-yard pass from Yovani Morales on a trick play, Central gave the Wildcats 15 more yards with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, West hit Priest Sheedy for 37 yards and the senior QB then finished the drive with a 6-yard strike to Morales in the end zone.
"The start of the game was just a perfect storm for them," Central coach Ben Sacco said. "We were fighting mistakes and momentum the whole night."
Central told his players the worst thing they could do was allow North to gain confidence at the outset of the game.
"Then we did exactly what I told them not to do," he said.
The Wildcats’ confidence just continued to grow in the second half as they scored touchdowns on drives of 86, 68 and 40 yards. Schults, who finished with 94 yards on 26 attempts, carried the ball on eight of nine plays in the final march before scoring his third touchdown.
“We’ve gotten smacked around by these guys every year so this felt good," Schults said. "Those two early interceptions were a big motivator. it was pretty much a snowball effect after that."
The North defense was every bit as good as the offense, holding Central to 13 yards on 13 pass attempts.
"Everything has its way of coming around," Sacco said. "We were just on the wrong end of it tonight."