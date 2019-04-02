Adam Hite is only 30 years old, but he already has had an opportunity to gain plenty of football insight from several respected minds.
Hite has a chance to take what he's absorbed and apply it to his own program.
Pending school board approval, Hite will become the next head football coach at Davenport North after spending last fall as the team's offensive coordinator. He takes over for Brandon Krusey, who announced in February he's leaving after three seasons to fill the same position at Mason City.
"I've always felt since I moved to the Quad-Cities four years ago, North was a sleeping giant," Hite said. "Ever since I've been here, it has blown me away with the administration support and fan support."
North was 5-4 and just missed the Class 4A playoffs last fall. The Wildcats won five of their first six games before losing to Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine in the final three games.
"Brandon gave me a great blueprint for how to run an Iowa high school football program," Hite said. "It isn't about my career, but I want these kids to have the best experience being at and playing for Davenport North."
North has seen an uptick in participation and commitment level in recent seasons. Hite, a physical education teacher at Smart Intermediate in Davenport, is eager to sustain that.
"I've seen the growth and the great strides we've made in the weight room," Hite said. "We just need to keep the kids motivated and excited, and prove to everybody last year wasn't a fluke. We worked hard to get to this point, and we want to keep pushing that.
"The goal is to start winning Davenport consistently, to be the best team in Davenport. From there, we can transition to trying to become the best team in the Quad-Cities."
After a four-year playing career at Division III Wisconsin-Platteville, where he started as a defensive end and transitioned to offensive line, Hite stayed on for two years as an assistant offensive line and running backs coach.
He returned home to Elgin, Illinois and was on the high school staff at South Elgin before moving to the Quad-Cities.
Since being here, he has been an eighth-grade coach at Walcott, spent two years on Steve Bell's staff at Augustana College, volunteered at Davenport West and last year called the offense for Krusey.
"I've been around a lot of great coaches," Hite said. "From Brandon (Krusey) and coach Bell to my high school mentor, Pat Pistorio, and then my biggest mentor in coach (Mike) Emendorfer at Platteville.
"With coach Emendorfer, I learned to be a coach and how to treat players the right way. He's taught me everything I know about football."
Hite said there will be subtle changes with the program. Still, players and fans will notice plenty of similarities.
North returns quarterback Jack West, leading rusher Kade Schultz and top receiver Priest Sheedy next fall.
Hite hasn't decided yet if he'll continue calling the offense.
"I want to focus on the big picture," he said. "I've got some guys on my staff who have ambitions to become a coordinator. I'm going back and forth on what we'll do there. It might be a case where I call it for a year and possibly groom someone to take it over in the future."
The Wildcats open the season Aug. 30 at Dubuque Hempstead.
"When I got into this profession, I had a goal by the time I was 30 to either be an offensive coordinator at the college level or a major high school head coach," Hite said. "This is the highest level in Iowa.
"I'm excited to get to work with these young men and continue to build and improve on what we're doing."