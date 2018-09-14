Jack West was just trying to chuck the ball out of bounds.
It turned out to be the spark Davenport North's football team needed Friday night.
North scored two touchdowns in a 10-second span in the final minute of the first half to overcome a 10-point deficit and go on to register a 22-10 triumph over city-rival Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium.
"That gave us a lot of momentum," receiver Priest Sheedy said.
Down 10-0 and facing second and 7 from the West 11, the Falcons appeared to have West stacked up for a sack. Thanks to a block from Kade Schultz, West wiggled out of trouble and attempted to throw the ball away.
Instead, the ball went to the front corner of the end zone near the pylon. Sheedy hauled it in and kept his feet in-bounds for a touchdown.
"Sometimes, it is better to be lucky than good," West said. "Kade made a great block on the kid hanging off my shoulder. I was just trying to force it out of bounds, but I didn't get enough on it. Priest came out of nowhere to save me there."
Sheedy said North needed an offensive boost at that point.
"I just knew I had to read him," Sheedy said. "I knew a big play needed to be done there."
The big plays weren't finished.
North recovered the ensuing kickoff. On the next snap, West hit Sheedy for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 15-10 lead.
"West has some speed back there, so we didn't want to give those guys a chance to get in the open field on the return," North coach Brandon Krusey said. "The short kicks were designed, and the ball bounced our way a couple times."
It deflated the Falcons.
Up until that point, West controlled the game.
The Falcons dominated possession early, running 22 of the game's first 26 plays. Adam Gibson booted through a 20-yard field goal to cap nearly a 7-minute drive, and Camren Carter hauled in a 7-yard pass from Zach Trevino to give West a 10-0 margin.
Then in a span of a few seconds, the lead vanished.
"When those little mental mistakes happen, it kills you," West coach Justin Peters said. "We knew the second half was going to be tough with a few guys going both ways.
"We knew we had to strike first in the second half and we didn't do it."
North took its first possession of the third quarter 79 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown. West connected with Sheedy for a 40-yard touchdown, the third of the night.
West completed 14 of 19 throws for 135 yards. Sheedy had eight receptions for 105 yards.
The Wildcats were last in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro in total offense through three weeks at 227 yards per game. They finished with 272 Friday.
"I know a lot of our guys and coaches were frustrated with the lack of yardage," Krusey said. "We still got to clean some things up, but it was nice to see our guys make some plays, and I thought the guys up front got better as the game went along."
Schultz finished with 114 rushing yards for North, which prevailed despite 13 penalties for 100 yards.
The Wildcats limited the Falcons (1-3) to 71 yards in the second half.
"We didn't play a bad game, but we didn't play a great game either," Peters said. "We made a couple mistakes that gave them a little bit of momentum."
North is 3-1 for the first time in 28 years. It opens district play at home next Thursday against Linn-Mar.
"It is something special," Sheedy said, "but we know we have to get back to work and try and make it 4-1."