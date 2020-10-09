North Scott dominates both sides of ball in rout of Clinton

ELDRIDGE — North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet said at the beginning of the season he felt his team could be pretty scary by October.
The Lancers certainly terrorized Clinton.
North Scott dominated both sides of the ball Friday night, rolling to a 50-0 win at Lancer Stadium, sending North Scott into the postseason at 4-1. North Scott scored on every possession except for the final one of the night and the defense posted its third shutout of the season.
Still, due in part to a two-week hiatus after a COVID-19 scare in the high school, Tippet feels the Lancers still have plenty of work left to do.
“We’re not there yet, we’re nowhere close to where we need to be,” Tippet said. “We’ve got to continue to build.”
Outside of cleaning up some penalties, the Lancers couldn’t have done much more to impress, outgaining Clinton 337-69 by halftime, when they held a 43-0 lead, and finishing with 428 total yards while holding Clinton to 167.
"Just keep working, just keeping our head down and focusing on what we had to do," said senior Joey Petersen, who had a pass breakup and forced an intentional grounding that led to a safety in the second quarter. "Everyone doing the right job and being physical. ... We wanted to beat them at every aspect."
North Scott took its opening drive right down the field, needing eight plays to travel 73 yards, capped with a 2-yard rushing score from Darnell Butler less than three minutes into the game.
The Lancers took advantage of a pair of short fields to set up their next two scores, with drives starting at the Clinton 35 and 34 yard line.
Butler scored from seven yards out on that first short drive, then David Nass had a 3-yard rushing score to put North Scott up 21-0.
Clinton (0-6) put together its best drive of the first half following the Nass touchdown thanks to the arm of Jai Jensen. The Clinton quarterback guided the River Kings down to the Lancer 26, but the drive stalled, and on 4th and 7, Jensen’s pass fell incomplete, giving North Scott the ball back.
Three plays later, Markham found Max Solis, who broke tackles on his way to a 58-yard score to put North Scott up 28-0.
Markham threw three touchdown passes in the second half, finishing with 187 passing yards and 73 rushing yards.
"We know we can't take any of these games for granted, especially at home," Markham said. "Just coming out here and playing, it wasn't about them, it was about us, just being able to come out here and play with our brothers."
Clinton had one last chance to score, driving down to the North Scott 9 in the fourth quarter. But Addison Binnie's pass was intercepted by Carson Golinghorst as the Lancers preserved the shutout.
Jensen finished with 96 yards passing and one catch on the night to lead the Clinton offense.
North Scott now waits to see where it ends up in the postseason. Its only loss was a 24-10 defeat to Class 4A No. 5 Pleasant Valley, but by missing out on those two games, they missed opportunities against Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert.
"I feel our program should speak for itself right now, our body of work, not just what we did this year," Tippet said. "I don't think we have anything to prove. I think we're a good football team. ... The state can make it's judgments but when you look at our team, look at our program, the numbers speak for themselves."
Even if they don't get the bye, they're OK, somewhat eager to play more games.
"Either way, I'm fine with it," Markham said. "If we play a game, that's just more game experience and practice so we're up for anything. A bye, that's another (week) off and we already lost two games. Either way, I'll be happy."
