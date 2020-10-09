North Scott dominates both sides of ball in rout of Clinton

North Scott took its opening drive right down the field, needing eight plays to travel 73 yards, capped with a 2-yard rushing score from Darnell Butler less than three minutes into the game.

The Lancers took advantage of a pair of short fields to set up their next two scores, with drives starting at the Clinton 35 and 34 yard line.

Butler scored from seven yards out on that first short drive, then David Nass had a 3-yard rushing score to put North Scott up 21-0.

Clinton (0-6) put together its best drive of the first half following the Nass touchdown thanks to the arm of Jai Jensen. The Clinton quarterback guided the River Kings down to the Lancer 26, but the drive stalled, and on 4th and 7, Jensen’s pass fell incomplete, giving North Scott the ball back.

Three plays later, Markham found Max Solis, who broke tackles on his way to a 58-yard score to put North Scott up 28-0.

Markham threw three touchdown passes in the second half, finishing with 187 passing yards and 73 rushing yards.

"We know we can't take any of these games for granted, especially at home," Markham said. "Just coming out here and playing, it wasn't about them, it was about us, just being able to come out here and play with our brothers."