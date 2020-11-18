North Scott hopes to fulfill championship dreams

ELDRIDGE — Memo to North Scott High School teachers: If a varsity football player is in your class and his mind seems to be distracted more than usual this week, don’t take it personal.
“The last couple of weeks in school have been really, really hard,” senior quarterback Carter Markham said. “I’m sitting in math (Monday) and all I can do is think about the game.”
Usually this deep into November, North Scott is turning in its gear and starting winter sports, not on the grass at Lancer Stadium under the lights prepping for another football game.
After three consecutive edge-of-your-seat wins, the Lancers seek to fulfill their championship dreams Thursday night against second-ranked Harlan in the Class 3A title game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Coach Kevin Tippet’s program never had made it beyond the quarterfinals before this season. Now, it is on the verge of becoming the first Quad-Cities metro school to claim a state championship in football since Bettendorf in 2007.
“It is definitely surreal,” senior lineman Kade Tippet said. “At the beginning of the season, I never thought of something of this magnitude. It just kept building up each week and we’ve developed into a championship winning team, hopefully.”
The path, just like much of 2020, has been very unusual for the Lancers (8-1).
Some were unsure if the season would get beyond the first week after North Scott's sophomore team was pulled off the field in the opening week against Muscatine because of a positive COVID-19 test and ended up in quarantine.
Then a coronavirus outbreak at the school canceled district games against Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption in September and wiped out an entire week of workouts. North Scott, in fact, went 22 days between games and played only five regular-season contests, the fewest of any team in 3A.
"I thought we'd achieve our goals of getting to the Dome if we got the chance, but with COVID I never expected our season to get this far," Markham said.
In the playoffs, the Lancers have dialed up a series of late-game heroics against No. 5 Assumption, No. 8 West Delaware and No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier. All three games, decided by a collective 13 points, were either won in the final minute of regulation or in overtime.
“The last three games are what you see in movies,” junior linebacker Ryan Campbell said.
The challenges of the season, on and off the field, have united the Lancers.
"Our bond is extremely tight right now," senior safety Will Seligman said. "I don't think anybody or anything can separate us. That bond helps us play well and the chemistry is insane. We know what everybody is thinking and their next move."
It begs the question: Is this a team of destiny?
"The last three or four games, you don't win those games for nothing," Markham said. "We're here for a reason.
"I trust our guys, and it is just a bunch of guys that love each other. Love is one of the strongest emotions and hard to break."
There are 24 seniors on the roster, including eight starters on offense — the entire line, tight end Parker Ruth, receiver Max Solis and Markham.
That group has meshed well with 30 juniors and one sophomore starter in defensive tackle David Borchers.
"Our culture is unlike any other," Kade Tippet said. "We're like a family. The last (three weeks) haven't been flukes because we believed we could do this."
Still, there is one more hurdle to conquer.
Harlan has yet to lose a game this season and rolled past Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the semifinal round 44-7. Eight of the Cyclones' 11 wins have come against teams above .500.
"On film, they're tremendous," coach Tippet said. "They check all the boxes.
"I expect another slugfest like the last two to three weeks."
Besides a formidable opponent, the environment will be unique for a championship contest.
Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation earlier this week that each player is allowed only two tickets. The spacious UNI-Dome, with a capacity of just more than 16,000, will have less than 400 spectators for the game. One side of the Dome will be completely vacant.
"We're going to have create our own energy out there on the field," defensive lineman Adam Allen said. "We can't rely on the crowd to get us going. I think we'll be able to adapt and play just fine."
Markham, Seligman and others on North Scott's roster have visualized how the game will play out in their minds all week. Coach Tippet, meanwhile, has talked about "keeping the blinders on" and having tunnel vision.
"If you start looking at all the shiny prizes, you lose your focus," coach Tippet said. "Regardless if we're playing someone 11-0 or 0-9, we take the same approach every week. The coaches have the same film breakdown and we prepare the same way we did for Muscatine in Week 1. If you do something different and do something that isn't who you are, that's when you get in trouble."
But given the stakes, it is understandable for a teenager to have his mind wander throughout the school day as the biggest football game of his high school career approaches.
"I haven't been able to focus in class at all," Seligman said. "I just keep thinking about what I can do and what plays I can make to help us win."
Class is dismissed.
