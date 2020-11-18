North Scott hopes to fulfill championship dreams

Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation earlier this week that each player is allowed only two tickets. The spacious UNI-Dome, with a capacity of just more than 16,000, will have less than 400 spectators for the game. One side of the Dome will be completely vacant.

"We're going to have create our own energy out there on the field," defensive lineman Adam Allen said. "We can't rely on the crowd to get us going. I think we'll be able to adapt and play just fine."

Markham, Seligman and others on North Scott's roster have visualized how the game will play out in their minds all week. Coach Tippet, meanwhile, has talked about "keeping the blinders on" and having tunnel vision.

"If you start looking at all the shiny prizes, you lose your focus," coach Tippet said. "Regardless if we're playing someone 11-0 or 0-9, we take the same approach every week. The coaches have the same film breakdown and we prepare the same way we did for Muscatine in Week 1. If you do something different and do something that isn't who you are, that's when you get in trouble."

But given the stakes, it is understandable for a teenager to have his mind wander throughout the school day as the biggest football game of his high school career approaches.