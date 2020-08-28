North Scott jumps ahead early, blanks Muscatine

North Scott, which graduated the majority of its defensive starters from last season’s quarterfinal squad, stymied Muscatine.

The Muskies, who played without all-state tailback Tim Nimely because of a hamstring injury, finished with just 130 total yards, including eight tackles for loss. Muscatine had three drives stall inside the North Scott 35-yard line.

“We gang-tackled and held them to zero points,” said Hughes, who also kicked a 34-yard field goal and had two receptions for 53 yards. “You can’t do much better than that.

“They had some tough running backs and a good line, but we rallied to the ball. All 11 guys tackled.”

The Lancers are scheduled to play on the road the next two weeks against Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt. They were going to savor this one first.

“We got to play football this week,” Tippet said. “Every team in the state, it is basically going to be playing dodgeball this year (because of COVID-19).

“This has put a lot of things in perspective for me, so every Friday we get to play, I promise myself and our kids are going to have fun, win or lose. You don’t know if you’ll have a shot at it next week. We got to play four quarters and won a game. I feel good for our guys.”

