North Scott jumps ahead early, blanks Muscatine

ELDRIDGE — The offensive line dominated at times. Quarterback Carter Markham was savvy running the ball and connected on one deep throw. The defense was stingy. The special teams were solid.
For opening night, in a year where schools had minimal offseason work because of COVID-19, North Scott’s football team didn’t have too many complaints.
Coming off its third straight nine-win season, North Scott rolled past Muscatine 26-0 Friday night at Lancer Stadium.
“I’m tickled pink with our kids and how hard we played,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “We made plays.”
A fast start was a point of emphasis. The Lancers delivered.
After an Oliver Hughes punt pinned Muscatine inside its own 5-yard line, Iowa State recruit Joey Petersen pressured Muscatine quarterback Jake Draves and forced a safety.
Then, the Lancers feasted on excellent field possession.
Starting inside of midfield on its next two series, North Scott scored touchdowns.
Markham connected with Max Solis on a 28-yard score midway through the first quarter.
“We have good chemistry all the way when we were little kids playing,” Markham said. “I’ve thrown that pass to him hundreds of times. It was a special moment.”
Then on the Lancers’ next drive, junior Payton Kruse ran in from 9 yards to make it 16-0.
North Scott dictated play with its offensive line, a spot where it returned six players who saw significant playing time a season ago. The Lancers finished with 197 yards on the ground, 123 of those coming before intermission when they built a three-possession lead.
“We ran the heck out of it early and it opened some things up in the passing game,” Tippet said. “With those five or six guys up front, we executed our game plan in the run game. When you’re the guy calling plays, that’s a nice thing to have when the run game is working.”
Markham completed 11 of 15 throws for 135 yards and a score. He also ran for 57 yards and a touchdown.
“I felt things went smoothly when we did our jobs,” Markham said. “We definitely have a lot to work on, and we didn’t run as much as we have in our playbook, but our line did a great job tonight.”
Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins admitted North Scott’s physicality gave his team fits.
“They’re tough, physical and do things right,” Hawkins said. “We weren’t quite ready for that look, and it is hard to emulate that look in practice. That’s a good team and they did a heck of a job running the ball.”
North Scott, which graduated the majority of its defensive starters from last season’s quarterfinal squad, stymied Muscatine.
The Muskies, who played without all-state tailback Tim Nimely because of a hamstring injury, finished with just 130 total yards, including eight tackles for loss. Muscatine had three drives stall inside the North Scott 35-yard line.
“We gang-tackled and held them to zero points,” said Hughes, who also kicked a 34-yard field goal and had two receptions for 53 yards. “You can’t do much better than that.
“They had some tough running backs and a good line, but we rallied to the ball. All 11 guys tackled.”
The Lancers are scheduled to play on the road the next two weeks against Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt. They were going to savor this one first.
“We got to play football this week,” Tippet said. “Every team in the state, it is basically going to be playing dodgeball this year (because of COVID-19).
“This has put a lot of things in perspective for me, so every Friday we get to play, I promise myself and our kids are going to have fun, win or lose. You don’t know if you’ll have a shot at it next week. We got to play four quarters and won a game. I feel good for our guys.”
