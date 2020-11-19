North Scott picks off Harlan, claims state title

After Harlan (11-1) went three and out on its next possession, North Scott's offense capitalized with a 45-yard drive.

Markham found Hughes in the flat and he wrestled his way into the end zone for a 4-yard reception.

"I did my job," Hughes said. "I did it for my teammates, all the seniors out there in their last game. We had to end on a high note, so I had to do whatever it took to get in the end zone on those plays."

Hughes also booted a 40-yard field goal.

"After we got up 23-6, we told our guys good teams finish," Tippet said. "We talked about finishing and doing it the right way."

The Lancers were ballhawks. The seven picks was a 3A championship game record, matching the most for any class with 1A Radcliffe's 1972 team.

Corson set a 3A championship game record with four interceptions. He wasn't even a starter in the Lancers' secondary to start the season and had only one interception on the year prior to Thursday.

He had three of those picks in about a four-minute stretch to seal it.

"Coach tells us to dream about making plays and thinking about making plays, but I wouldn't think that would happen in a game at all," Corson said.