ELDRIDGE — During Wednesday afternoon's practice, North Scott offensive lineman and Kansas recruit Jackson Stoefen went down with an injury.
“It was silent for about five minutes,” senior Zach Campbell said. “You could tell by his reaction it was serious.”
Even without one of its primary leaders on the field Friday night, Class 3A third-ranked North Scott united and conquered.
Behind a suffocating defense and three second-half touchdowns, the Lancers silenced Pleasant Valley 20-0 at Lancer Stadium.
Stoefen is a 6-foot-6 and 275-pound tackle who committed to Kansas this summer. In a live team session, Stoefen was rolled into by another player. Coach Kevin Tippet said the Lancers will find out the severity Monday, but there is a chance Stoefen could be lost for the season.
“It was a big shock to see Jackson go down,” North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess said. “He’s a big part of our offense and defense. We had other guys step up.”
North Scott’s defense was tremendous for the third consecutive week. It held PV (0-3) to 70 total yards, came up with two interceptions, forced nine punts and never allowed its opponent to get inside its 35-yard line.
“We have really good coaches that set a good system, we have good players that believe in our coaches and our guys play hard,” Tippet said. “They believe in what we’re doing.”
The Lancers (3-0) generated a consistent pass rush with Northern Iowa recruit Ben Belken and junior Joey Petersen. The Spartans had just one play go for more than 10 yards in the game.
“It is energy and attitude,” Campbell said. “Every practice is a competition. When Jake is on offense, we’re after him. We treat every team session like a game.”
The teams combined for 10 punts, only five first downs and no points in the opening half.
North Scott had the best opportunity to score. Lined up for a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the half, the Lancers tried a fake. Holder Trent Allard rolled out and had a wide-open Nate Link inside the 5 but couldn't connect.
Campbell picked off Ryan Mumey on the second play of the third quarter to get the Lancers kick-started. North Scott capitalized on the short field with a 3-yard touchdown run from Quentin Allison.
The Lancers added a second touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter. Once again, starting inside the PV 35-yard line, Matthaidess scored on a 7-yard keeper to extend the lead to 13-0.
“When you’re sputtering offensively, it makes it a lot easier to call plays when you have good field position,” Tippet said. “When you get backed up in your own end, you don’t want to screw it up for your defense. You can be a lot more aggressive.”
PV never could move the ball.
The Spartans have tallied only 13 points in three games. They were without starting running back Caden Kipper, who is out for the next several weeks with a collarbone injury.
“We don’t have explosiveness offensively,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “We’re making uncharacteristic mistakes, and we’re not good enough to do that.
“We’re going against a team who has a couple Division I athletes. We’ve got to be perfect.”
The Spartans have played a rigorous schedule so far — a pair of top-10 teams in 4A and a top five squad in 3A.
“Playing hard is getting old,” VanWetzinga said. “Football is a major sport at every school and you only get nine opportunities. So to come out 0-and-3, we don’t have much to show for it.”
Matthaidess completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards, including a touchdown pass to Belken in the fourth quarter.
The injury to Stoefen rallied the Lancers in the past two days.
“We talk about handling adversity,” Tippet said. “When one of your team leaders goes down like that, and you’ve got new guys shuffling on the offensive line, it is tough. I’m proud of our guys and how they handled that tonight.
“Jackson has a bright future ahead of him.”
Campbell said Stoefen was instrumental in helping his replacements with their assignments and technique.
"He might not be on the field, but he'll still be a big part of what we do," Campbell said. "He's a great leader for us."