North Scott's explosive offense too much for Burlington

ELDRIDGE — Dylan Marti had a fun homecoming week.

The North Scott senior rode on the football team’s float in the parade through Eldridge. He was on the school’s homecoming court. He enjoyed time with his friends.

But nothing compared to scoring four touchdowns in the homecoming game.

Marti ran for 155 yards and scored four times as North Scott cruised to a 46-7 win over Burlington on Friday night at Lancer Stadium.

“My line was making excellent blocks all night. They really opened them up,” said Marti, who added he had never scored four touchdowns in a game at any level. “It felt great.”

The first time he touched the football, on North Scott’s first offensive play, Marti ran 49 yards straight up the middle for a touchdown. Burlington’s defenders hardly got a hand on him.

“One of our goals tonight was to get Dylan going,” North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet said. “We really thought we could lean on our offensive line and our tailback tonight. I was proud of how those guys played up front. Having Dylan have a big game was good for our offense. He’s explosive. He’s scary when he’s got the ball.”

Marti scored a 7-yard touchdown run on North Scott’s second possession as the Lancers took advantage of a short field. Quarterback Kyler Gerardy scored a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and North Scott led 18-0 at halftime.

“We knew they were going to try to take the air out of the football and shorten the game, and I also knew if we could put a couple of scores up, it was going to make it really hard for them to do what they wanted to do,” Tippet said. “We wanted to put them down early.”

Burlington, which entered Friday’s game with a 4-1 record, played a methodical style that kept the football on the ground and the clock ticking. The Grayhounds ran 37 offensive plays to just 11 for the home team in the first half, possessing the football for over 20 minutes while the quick-strike Lancers had the ball for under four.

“It felt like we would go in for two plays and then we’d sit on the bench for the next 20 minutes,” Marti said. “Our defense played great, too. It was a fun game.”

North Scott (4-2) put the game away with four third-quarter scores. Marti ran for a 79-yard touchdown, Gerardy hit Cole Jennings for a 22-yard touchdown pass, Marti scored from 18 yards out, and backup quarterback Drew Kilburg threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Fox.

Burlington gained 210 yards on the ground, but it took the Grayhounds 59 attempts to do so. Fullback Noah Nixon rushed for 114 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown on 29 carries.

“That offense is really hard,” Tippet said. “They’re going to really try to get 2 1/2 yards a play. Everything is straight ahead, and it’s like a fight in a phone booth. I thought our kids did a good job of being disciplined. I thought our kids did a great job of making them go 80 yards. I was proud of our defense. That’s a tough prep. They ran for 460 (yards) last week.”

Marti averaged over 25 yards per carry in the contest, and he also caught a 32-yard pass. Gerardy was 4-for-5 passing for 98 yards and a score. The Lancers averaged over 13 yards per play offensively.

North Scott had lost its last two games to a pair of ranked opponents. The Lancers worked hard this week in practice to snap the skid.

“After losing the last two games, we just had to come out and make a statement. I thought we did a good job of that,” Marti said.

Not only did the Lancers rebound with a win, but they did so to wrap up a fun homecoming week.

“There’s nothing better than a big win on homecoming night,” Marti said. “I’m glad our team could put it together. It was a fun night.”