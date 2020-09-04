North shows offensive depth, Wiseman dominates in win over Burlington

While fans may have been acclimating themselves to the new faces on Davenport North's offense Friday night, Dominic Wiseman gave an early reminder how dominant he can be on defense.
Wiseman had a standout first half with six tackles, a sack and influenced several plays as the Wildcats opened their football season with a 40-7 win over Burlington Friday at Brady Street Stadium.
"We know our defense is the heart of our team because we have a lot of good players and a lot of returning players there," Wiseman said. "We lost a lot of players, but we've got a lot of great players since our culture has changed. ... We're just trying to show that even though we lost players, we're still as good, if not better."
Wiseman barely saw the field in the second half, but made his impact felt in the first, as, along with his defensive performance, he also set the tone on the offensive line as the Wildcats (1-0) settled in offensively.
"He's a powerful voice in our locker room and on the field and when he does speak up, our kids listen," North coach Adam Hite said. "I tell him all the time, he can run the pulse of this team by him just speaking up. Some days he does and some days he doesn't but when he does, the kids listen."
Both teams were playing their first game of the year, and North took control quickly, showing it has plenty of offensive options as four players were involved on its first three touchdowns.
Zane Beebe scampered in untouched on a quarterback keeper for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter that put North up 6-0 after the PAT was blocked.
Following the Beebe touchdown, sophomore quarterback Nolan Mosier showcased his arm, threading two defenders to hit Isaac Griffiths with a 16-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 7 to put North up 14-0.
Demarquis Hanes followed that by punching the ball in from the 1-yard line to put the Wildcats up 21-0 at halftime.
Hanes also added a touchdown reception and a touchdown run in the third quarter to finish with three scores and 84 total yards of offense.
"I feel like it just took us a few minutes, a couple of plays to see it all ... our offense can be really good as we get further into the season," Hanes said. "We can do it all. We can run the ball, pass the ball and there's a lot more to show. It's just going to evolve."
Burlington, playing its first game under head coach Jim Krekel, rushed for 67 yards in the first half but only had nine total yards of offense in the second and third quarters.
"When we planned for them, with their new head coach, we didn't know how they were going to play," Wiseman said. "When we came out, it shocked us a little bit but then, when our backs were against the wall, we kicked it in gear and went from there."
With plenty of North subs in on defense in the fourth quarter, the Grayhounds (0-1) rushed for 93 more yards in the final frame, finishing with 169 in the game. Alex Zhu snapped the shutout with a four-yard run midway through the quarter, but North responded as senior Alec Brown took the second touch of his varsity career 60 yards for a touchdown.
Brown finished the game as North's leading scorer with 66 yards on five carries as the Wildcats piled up 382 total yards of offense and had five players finish with over 25 yards rushing.
"We have playmakers and that's the great thing," Hite said. "We're not afraid to throw it around, we're not afraid to hand it to guys and we're deep at the skill positions."
Splitting time at quarterback, Beebe threw for 54 yards and rushed for 26 while Mosier had 80 yards through the air.
Hite liked what he saw from both, and the dual quarterback system will continue for the time being.
"I told those two, we're still battling," Hite said. "I've never ran a two-quarterback system. I'm not afraid to but I want to see what each one can do and each one showed what they're capable of tonight and we're going to experiment with it the next couple weeks until someone rises to the top and fits in our offense."
