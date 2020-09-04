North shows offensive depth, Wiseman dominates in win over Burlington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While fans may have been acclimating themselves to the new faces on Davenport North's offense Friday night, Dominic Wiseman gave an early reminder how dominant he can be on defense.

Wiseman had a standout first half with six tackles, a sack and influenced several plays as the Wildcats opened their football season with a 40-7 win over Burlington Friday at Brady Street Stadium.

"We know our defense is the heart of our team because we have a lot of good players and a lot of returning players there," Wiseman said. "We lost a lot of players, but we've got a lot of great players since our culture has changed. ... We're just trying to show that even though we lost players, we're still as good, if not better."

Wiseman barely saw the field in the second half, but made his impact felt in the first, as, along with his defensive performance, he also set the tone on the offensive line as the Wildcats (1-0) settled in offensively.

"He's a powerful voice in our locker room and on the field and when he does speak up, our kids listen," North coach Adam Hite said. "I tell him all the time, he can run the pulse of this team by him just speaking up. Some days he does and some days he doesn't but when he does, the kids listen."