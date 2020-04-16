Nov. 21, 1992: Tavian gives crowd a lot to talk about

"He does everything," Fox said. "He's fast, he cuts well, he can take a hit. I don't know of anything he's lacking."

He's certainly not lacking in expectations.

Asked after Friday's finale if there was anything he had left undone in a two-year career which included 4,292 yards, 74 touchdowns, 24 victories and two state titles, he said: "Maybe I could have rushed for more yards. I don't really think about those things."

Then he giggled.

He said that each week his brother LaVance, a starting wide receiver at Southern Illinois, gives him a number of yards he expects him to gain that week.

"And he gets mad when I don't make it," Tavian said.

Friday's number was 251.

"So he'll probably be mad." Another giggle.

Valley didn't find as much humor in the whole thing although it should be noted that Tavian did not do it all by himself Friday.

Bettendorf rolled up 211 other yards in total offense besides Tavian's 250. And the defense not only shut out a high-scoring Valley club but limited the Tigers to only 11 yards in 19 plays in the middle two quarters.