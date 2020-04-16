Nov. 21, 1992: Tavian gives crowd a lot to talk about

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Nov. 21, 1992.)
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — You know you've reached superstardom when you no longer need a last name.
For the greatest of the great, one name is more than enough.
Elvis. O.J. Reggie. Babe. Arsenio. Bing. Kareem.
Get ready to add one more to the list.
Tavian.
Everyone was talking about Tavian during the Iowa Class 4A state championship football game Friday night at the UNI-Dome.
"Look at Tavian go."
"That was some move Tavian made."
"Did you see Tavian accelerate on that play?"
"Tavian is really something, isn't he?"
Take it from someone who was there: Tavian was really something.
Tavian Banks rushed for 250 yards in 36 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead Bettendorf to a very, very convincing 41-0 victory over West Des Moines Valley in the duel for the Class 4A state title.
Banks removed Davenport Central's Curtis Craig from the Class 4A record book with his 250-yard effort and etched his name alongside Craig with the four TDs.
But enough with this Banks stuff. Just call him Tavian.
Just call him the hottest ballcarrying prospect to flash through the state of Iowa in a long, long time.
"In 34 years, I've seen some pretty good backs but I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like that," Valley coach Lee Crawford said as he surveyed the carnage.
Crawford, by the way, coached a pretty good back a few years ago named Grant Goodman, who went on to play at the University of Iowa.
"He's kind of like Grant Goodman but only five yards down the field faster," Crawford said. "He was just fantastic."
Others who have witnessed a few of these state championship games were also left straining their brains to remember anything Tavian-like.
"He's so opportunistic," said Mike Henderson of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. "He lulls you to sleep with the 1- and 2-yard gains and then surprises you.
"He's so smooth. He looks like he's going fast and then he hits a second gear and goes faster."
St. Ambrose University athletic director Jim Fox, who coached Curtis and Roger Craig and others at Davenport Central, declined to compare Banks to his ex-proteges but he made it clear it would have been a favorable comparison.
"He does everything," Fox said. "He's fast, he cuts well, he can take a hit. I don't know of anything he's lacking."
He's certainly not lacking in expectations.
Asked after Friday's finale if there was anything he had left undone in a two-year career which included 4,292 yards, 74 touchdowns, 24 victories and two state titles, he said: "Maybe I could have rushed for more yards. I don't really think about those things."
Then he giggled.
He said that each week his brother LaVance, a starting wide receiver at Southern Illinois, gives him a number of yards he expects him to gain that week.
"And he gets mad when I don't make it," Tavian said.
Friday's number was 251.
"So he'll probably be mad." Another giggle.
Valley didn't find as much humor in the whole thing although it should be noted that Tavian did not do it all by himself Friday.
Bettendorf rolled up 211 other yards in total offense besides Tavian's 250. And the defense not only shut out a high-scoring Valley club but limited the Tigers to only 11 yards in 19 plays in the middle two quarters.
But there was little question that a 41-yard scoring run by Tavian on the eighth play of the game started the avalanche in motion. The 185-pound senior later found the end zone from three and four yards away, and sent the media searching through the record books with a 51-yard scamper on the third play of the fourth quarter.
It was his 42nd touchdown of the season, the 18th from more than 40 yards out.
He came back to carry seven more times after that, allowing him to surpass Craig's record total. Then he went to the sidelines and wept at the realization that his high school career was over.
He won't have much time to think about it, though. College football programs around the country are waiting in line to talk to him.
He'll sit down and discuss his luminous future with his family and coaches next week. He already knows he will make official visits to Miami, Iowa and Georgia, but he's not sure which other two schools he will consider attending.
"But we'll talk about all that next week," he said. "Right now I just want to enjoy this."
