NUIC schedule has Steamers primed for playoffs

FULTON — Whenever the Fulton High School football team qualified for the postseason in the past, it always felt well-prepared for whatever would come its way.
Years of competing against their rivals in the Three Rivers Conference gave previous Steamer squads that extra competitive edge. A pair of Class 2A state-title teams and several other deep playoff runs were the proof.
This season saw Fulton undergo a change of scenery, going from the TRAC to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. However, coach Patrick Lower feels his team is just as well-prepared for the postseason crunch.
"Really, what we've done is go from one of the best 2A/3A conferences in Illinois to one of the best 1A/2A conferences," Lower said of the transition from the Three Rivers to the NUIC, where the Steamers (7-2) finished 6-2 in their debut season.
Taking a four-game winning streak into today's 2 p.m. Class 1A first-round matchup with No. 10 Chicago Raby (6-3), seventh-seeded Fulton ended up sharing second place in the NUIC with Forreston and reigning 1A state champion Lena-Winslow.
"The style of play and the physicality (between the two leagues) is similar," Lower said. "You go through either the TRAC or the NUIC, you'll be battle-tested and ready for anything."
Since suffering a 54-7 loss to Le-Win at home in the fifth week of the season, the Steamers have outscored their opposition 170-32 during their four straight wins, winding up the regular season last Friday with a 41-0 shutout of Dakota.
"Our kids are pretty confident going in," said Lower. "A lot of it was our regrouping after the loss to Le-Win. We took the approach that we were not going to worry about who we were playing; we were going to try to get better, be a better team each and every day.
"That approach has allowed us to get a four-game winning streak going into the playoffs."
Fulton's early schedule, which included a 38-24 loss to eventual NUIC champion Durand-Pecatonica in the third week, served a dual purpose in Lower's eyes.
First, it enabled the Steamers to get accustomed to their new conference after being a part of the Three Rivers since that league's 1975 inception.
It also enabled them to figure out what portions of the playbook were working the best. Those lessons will come into play Saturday as Fulton seeks its first postseason victory since 2017.
"The first couple of games, we were figuring out what worked good and what was not so good," he said. "From mid-season up to now, we've figured it out, expanded on it, and we want to keep doing what we've been doing well."
IHSA FIRST ROUND FOOTBALL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS
CLASS 4A
No. 14 Plano (6-3) at No. 3 Kewanee (8-1): Today at 1 p.m. at KHS Stadium.
Regular-season roundup: The Boilermakers finished 5-1 in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division and suffered their only loss to 2A playoff qualifier Sterling Newman, a 20-17 setback last week that forged a two-way tie with Princeton. However, a 49-21 Boiler victory on Sept. 24 enabled Kewanee to earn the league's automatic playoff berth. ... The Reapers finished in fourth place in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight's Blue Division with a 3-3 mark, shutting out Ottawa 34-0 last week to officially lock up its playoff spot.
By the numbers: Kewanee senior quarterback Will Bruno has thrown for 22 touchdowns and rushed for five more to lead an offense that has also featured the contributions of senior RB Keyontiss Patterson (794 yards, nine TDs) and senior end Jordan Johnson (776 receiving yards, 11 TDs), with fellow senior Niko Powe adding 547 receiving yards and seven TDs in addition to six interceptions from his defensive back slot. ... Defensively, senior linebacker Josh Nimrick leads the way with 66 tackles, with junior tackle Jaxson Hicks notching 11 TFLs; Johnson and sophomore Brady Clark each have three interceptions.
For Plano, senior RB Ray Jones leads the ground game with 728 yards and six TDs, while junior QB Samuel Sifuentes has thrown for 555 yards and three TDs. ... Sophomore WR Waleed Johnson has racked up 360 total yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Postseason histories: Making its 12th appearance in the playoffs, Kewanee has a pair of quarterfinal appearances under its belt — 1982 (Class 2A) and 1999 (3A). Two years ago, the Boilermakers earned their first postseason win since reaching the Elite Eight in ’99. ... Plano is in its 14th postseason, with the Reapers winning back-to-back 3A state titles in 2006 and ’07.
Kewanee coach Brad Swanson: "Our guys are very excited to get to play at home again, in front of our fans. We've got a bunch of seniors who don't want to leave that field, so we've talked about not taking anything for granted. We had six playoff teams on our schedule, and we played five of them at home. One of the biggest things Plano has on us is its strength of schedule, plus they're very athletic. We've got to come ready to roll (today)."
CLASS 2A
No. 9 Newman (6-3) at No. 8 Mercer County (6-3): Today at 1 p.m. at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.
Regular-season roundup: The Golden Eagles shook off a 1-3 start to end the regular season with a five-game winning streak, enabling them to finish third in the Lincoln Trail Conference with a 6-2 mark, just one game behind co-champions Abingdon-Avon and Knoxville. ... The Comets ended on a high note, topping Kewanee 20-17 to hand the Boilermakers their only regular-season loss and in so doing finished tied for third with Peru St. Bede in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division at 4-2.
By the numbers: MerCo junior running back David Meece has enjoyed a breakout campaign, rushing for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns on 134 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Matthew Lucas has completed 43 of 60 passes for 480 yards and eight TDs, with classmate Owen Relander (18 receptions, 224 yards, four TDs) his top target. ... Defensively, Meece is also among the leaders with 56 tackles and eight TFLs from his linebacker slot, followed by Lucas (45 tackles, four TFLs, two interceptions) and senior Ryan Rillie (44 tackles, seven TFLs).
For Newman, the senior duo of Marcus Williams (551 yards, six TDs) and Ethan Van Landuit (383 yards, five TDs) anchor the ground game, supported by junior Nolan Britt's 302 yards and three TDs and senior Brennen Cook's 284 yards and four TDs.
Postseason histories: Since the program began in 2009, Mercer County has qualified for every postseason series, winning the 2A state title in 2012 with a 14-0 record, sandwiched between a quarterfinal run in ’11 and a Final Four appearance in ’13. Two years ago, the Golden Eagles earned their first playoff win since the 2013 quarterfinals. ... Newman has 32 playoff trips to its credit, last missing the postseason in 2000; the Comets have scored 1A state titles in 1990 and ’94 and 2A state championships in 2004, ’10, ’13 and ’19.
MerCo coach Andrew Hofer: "Newman is a physical bunch; they've shown that not only this year, but for the last 20-plus years. At the end of the day, we've got to be us; we can't be someone else. There's always a lot of things that change week to week, but we can't be something different schematically. We've tried to build every week, and we've improved physically and mentally every week. That's one of the reasons why we're here.
No. 12 Clifton Central (6-3) at No. 5 Erie-Prophetstown (7-2): Today at 2 p.m. at Wayne Hein Memorial Field, Erie.
Regular-season roundup: After dropping their first two games, the Panthers turned their season around by reeling off seven straight wins, enabling them to finish 6-0 and win the Three Rivers Conference's West Division title, the first such title for the E-P co-op and the first for either of its component schools since Prophetstown won the TRAC-8 championship in 1988. ... Central's Comets marked their first year in the Vermilion Valley Conference by finishing 3-2 in the North Division and taking third place. A 32-8 win last week over VVC North champion Momence enabled Central to secure a playoff berth.
By the numbers: E-P senior quarterback Kolby Franks has been a dual threat for the Panthers, throwing for 1,176 yards and 17 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 728 yards and six TDs. Senior RB Connor Sibley seconds Franks with 709 rushing yards (879 total yards) and eight TDs, with the duo of senior Mason Misfeldt (564 total yards, six TDs) and junior Jase Grunder (350 rushing yards, nine TDs) adding extra punch. ... On defense, Misfeldt (109 tackles, three sacks) and Grunder (93 tackles, two sacks) are the leaders, with senior end Jacob Otten notching 25 tackles and seven sacks.
For the Comets, junior quarterback Luke Shoven directs an offense that has been buoyed by the efforts of classmate and wide receiver Tristan Schmidt. ... Defensively, 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior lineman Michael Alberts has two sacks and will be counted on to help Central try to bottle up the E-P attack.
Postseason histories: This is the fifth playoff appearance for the Erie-Prophetstown co-op since it began in 2001, but the first since 2014; the Panthers' lone postseason victory came in ’13, when they topped River Valley 50-28 in a Class 3A opening-round matchup. ... By contrast, Central is in its 29th postseason and has four Final Four appearances under its collective belt.
E-P coach Jesse Abbott: "We're trying to focus on ourselves and plan the best we can; we always find things we can work on a bit. Our last two games (wins over 3A playoff qualifier Monmouth-Roseville and Morrison) were good battles for us, big games for us to have going into the playoffs. Being new to the playoffs, we may try to press a bit, so we've got to be patient. We need to control the ball on offense, get first downs and not turn it over, and defensively we've got to be sound in our plan."
No. 15 Rockridge (5-4) at No. 2 Downs Tri-Valley (9-0): Today at 1 p.m. at Tri-Valley High School.
Regular-season roundup: Finishing third in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 4-2, the Rockets had to win three of their last four years to ensure a return to the playoffs after finishing 4-5 and missing the postseason two years ago. A 49-28 win at Orion last Friday enabled Rockridge to become playoff eligible. ... The Vikings ran the table to win the Heart of Illinois Conference's Large Division with a 5-0 record.
By the numbers: Rockridge senior quarterback Brayden Deem has continued to be a potent threat with his right arm and his feet, throwing for 1,536 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 790 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior halfback Peyton Locke has the edge on Deem as the Rockets' top rusher with 799 yards along with nine TDs; he has 927 total yards and 10 TDs. ... Senior end Nate Henry has hauled in 34 passes for 634 yards and seven TDs, with junior Kameron Bohnsack adding 289 yards and five TDs on 11 receptions. ... Defensively, junior linebacker George Starks' 51 tackles leads the club, followed by sophomore LB Alex Zarlatanes (42 tackles) and Locke (41 tackles, two interceptions).
Tri-Valley utilizes a spread attack with senior quarterback Andrew Petrilli at the helm, with senior halfback Noah Streenz one of his top targets in addition to anchoring the Vikings' ground game. The duo of senior Nate Simon and junior Grant Fatima are also among Petrilli's preferred targets, with junior fullback Blake Regenold teaming with Streenz on the ground attack.
Postseason histories: This is Rockridge's 22nd trip to the IHSA playoffs, and its 10th in the last 11 postseasons (there were no playoffs last season due to COVID-19 and a restricted schedule); the Rockets have a 2A state championship in 1994 and runner-up finishes in 1987 (3A) and 1998 (2A) to their credit. ... Tri-Valley's Vikings are in the playoffs for the 13th time, and like Rockridge, just missed the postseason in 2019 with a 4-5 finish. 1A runners-up in 2013, the Vikings went 14-0 to win the 2A state title in ’15.
Rockridge coach Jeff Henry: "Week 9 was basically a playoff game for us, so we understand the pressure and implications. This is another week of that, understanding that if we lose, we're done. We feel like we've got a good understanding of what (Tri-Valley) will try to do. They've got a good running quarterback (Petrilli), and they have a good mix; they try to spread you out. At the same time, they're the opposite of us; they haven't had a lot of tight games. The longer the game goes and we at least stay within reach, the pressure mounts on them."
CLASS 1A
No. 10 Chicago Raby (6-3) at No. 7 Fulton (7-2): Today at 2 p.m. at Fulton High School.
Regular-season roundup: Ending their regular season with four straight wins, the Steamers finished 6-2 in their first year as Northwest Upstate Illini Conference members, tying for second place with Forreston (which Fulton beat 24-14) and reigning 1A state champion Lena-Winslow (which rolled past the Steamers 54-7). ... Raby posted a 3-2 mark to finish third in the Prairie State Division of the Chicago Public League's Illini Conference.
By the numbers: The Steamer ground game has been anchored by the senior duo of fullback Keegan VanKampen (856 yards, 15 touchdowns) and halfback Jacob Jones (530 yards, five TDs), with Jones also hauling in 23 receptions for 272 yards and four TDs. With senior Patrick Lower (547 passing yards, seven TDs) and junior Brayden Dykstra (438 yards, four TDs) splitting quarterbacking chores, senior wideout Brock Mason has hauled in 24 passes for 414 yards and six TDs.
Postseason histories: Fulton is making its 22nd playoff appearance and has a pair of 2A state titles (1976 and 1991) to its credit along with Final Four appearances in 1978, 1999 (both 2A) and 2000 (Class 3A). The Steamers' last postseason win was a 34-16 Class 1A first-round win over Ottawa Marquette in 2017. ... For Raby's Raiders, this is their eighth postseason appearance, all of which have come since 2009; they reached the 4A semifinals in ’17.
Fulton coach Patrick Lower: "Their overall speed and athleticism really jumps out when you watch them on tape. They've got guys who can score on a single play, which is very concerning. They have a bit of a power-run game and they spread it out, and we're used to seeing that in the NUIC. The key for us will be to adjust early to their speed and athleticism."
