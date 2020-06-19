NUIC teams shifting to 8-player football

Three of the five schools moving to 8-player have impressive pedigrees in their own right. Amboy won state in 1984 and was runner-up in 1979 and '80. Aquin scored state titles in 1981, '86 and 2005, and Orangeville struck gold in 1989.

However, declining numbers, concerns for player safety and the lack of viable co-op arrangements have been driving factors in the current trend favoring 8-player football.

"We've started to notice quite a few programs going to eight-man," incoming West Carroll coach Teo Clark said. "Eight-man is an alternative, but we want to try and make sure we stay at 11-man. That's what we've grown up with."

To help the Thunder maintain their status quo, Clark believes that starts by strengthening the ties between the program and its feeder teams.

"You've got to try and reach the younger kids, and promote the sport," he said. "It's every coach's ambition to continue to grow a program, and there's so many variables in doing that. One is promoting the sport with our youth programs.

"Our goal is to encourage every kid, and make sure that they know they're wanted."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0