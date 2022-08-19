Offensive improvement is top priority for Bulldogs

It is no secret Bettendorf High School’s football program has not performed at its usual lofty standard the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs were bounced in the first round of the playoffs in 2020. They were a .500 team and lost in the postseason opener last year.

That does not sit well with senior linebacker Aiden Maurer and his classmates as one player referred to it as embarrassing.

“We definitely want to be that team that brings Bettendorf back to what we’re used to,” Maurer said.

While it will take a collective effort for that to happen, the biggest struggle for the Bulldogs the past two seasons has been scoring points consistently.

Bettendorf was limited to 10 points or fewer in its three losses two years ago. It was held to single digits in three games last season, including a 24-6 playoff setback to Cedar Rapids Prairie.

“We definitely have to be a lot better,” senior running back Isaiah Martinez said. “Running the ball, passing the ball, we have to make better decisions than we did last year and just be more explosive.”

As Bettendorf preps for the Aug. 26 season opener at Urbandale, coach Aaron Wiley is cautiously optimistic his team has the tools to be more efficient on offense.

Martinez averaged five yards a carry and rushed for 413 yards as a junior. The Bulldogs have versatility on the outside with shifty sophomore Wrigley Matthys, 6-foot-6 target Caden Wilkins and senior Elijah Mendoza.

“We haven’t had guys with that skill set in a while,” Wiley admitted. “These guys have a chance to be pretty good.”

Who will be getting them the ball?

Senior Spencer Del Vecchio and junior Charlie Zimmerman have split repetitions at quarterback during fall camp. If Zimmerman gets the nod, Del Vecchio will occupy one of the spots in the Bulldogs’ secondary.

Wiley is confident his team can succeed with either Del Vecchio or Zimmerman.

“The ability to make decisions is what we’re looking for,” Wiley said. “Both have good arm strength and both are athletic. It comes down to who makes better decisions running the offense.

“(Charlie) is smart and savvy. All the intangible boxes, he hits.”

Bettendorf averaged around 18 points and 215 total yards per game last season. For the Bulldogs to get back to contending for a spot in the UNI-Dome come November, those numbers have to increase significantly.

The Bulldogs didn't have a 500-yard rusher for the first time in Wiley's 14 seasons last fall.

“We’ve got to get better at being consistent on offense,” Wiley said. “It is a matter of the quarterback making the right read, making the right decision and getting the ball to where it needs to be.

"And we've got to be better up front."

Ethan Rodgers, Xavier Hamilton and Connor Giesecke return after seeing time on the offensive line last year. Sophomore Zach Hamilton, junior Thomas McAleer and senior David Miller are vying for the other spots.

“Our offense is running smoother this year,” Martinez said. “Both of our quarterbacks are making great decisions. We’re playing a lot better than we were last year.”

Xavier Hamilton and John Powell return on the defensive line, Maurer is back at linebacker and Del Vecchio could fill one of the secondary spots.

The rest of the defensive lineup will be filled by newcomers as Cameron Figgs, a starter each of the past two seasons, has transferred to Rock Island.

Ronan Numkena and Jacob Willems are the front runners at defensive end. Sophomore Sam Beecher and senior Kellen Robinson are projected to line up with Maurer at linebacker.

The back end has an assortment of possibilities with Del Vecchio, Matthys, Mendoza, Isaiah Dunn, Kole Williams, Jorden Roberts and Santana Bryce in the mix.

“Everyone is just nasty, really violent and aggressive on defense,” Maurer said. “It is what we love to see from a Bettendorf perspective.”

Wiley has around 50 players on the varsity squad, including five sophomores.

Based on results from the past two years and very few starters returning, the Bulldogs aren’t getting as much statewide attention as they have in the past.

“The last couple of years have not been what we want,” Wiley said. “It is kind of like that, ‘What have you done for me lately?' type of deal. We’ve got a lot to prove to people.”

Xavier Hamilton calls it a “redemption season” for the Bulldogs, whose 10 wins over the past two seasons is the program's lowest in consecutive years since 1976-77.

“We have a lot of guys that are new coming up,” Hamilton said, “and they haven’t had much recognition. Once we start going and start doing well, that recognition will come.”