Offensive line is 'the glue' of Assumption's football team

Assumption is averaging 254 yards per game on the ground and has scored 15 rushing touchdowns in three weeks.

Dayne Hodge, the team's leading rusher, is collecting almost 9 yards per carry. Noah Gonzales and Logan Ehrecke, next on the team in rushing, average 6.5 and 6.4 yards per attempt. Quarterback Ayden Weiman has been sacked just once.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do," Maro said. "We understand when we do a good job, it is a lot easier for the backs to do what they need to do.

"Our offensive line definitely sets a tone. When we come out and start moving people right from the get-go, it definitely brings energy up around the field."

Turner has been pleased with the unit's performance but admits he's seen mistakes that can be corrected.

"If we have a bad rep, everyone sees that," Turner said. "So we always talk about let's make the next one good."

It goes back to continuity.

Several of the linemen have been on the same team and shared the same football experiences since elementary school.

"We all have great chemistry together," Turner said, "so we can communicate with each other freely."