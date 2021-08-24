Old Olympic rivalries renewed in TRAC West

During his own high school football career at Cambridge, Brandon Johnston never got to compete against the teams of the Olympic Conference.
That does not mean he was not aware of the talent and the caliber of football the league was known for.
Set to begin his first season as the head football coach at Sherrard, the 2002 Cambridge graduate and former Annawan-Wethersfield head man finds himself part of a mini-Olympic gridiron reunion in the West Division of the realigned Three Rivers Conference.
"With the history the Olympic had, and now having those teams in our side in the Three Rivers, it's good for our program," said Johnston. "We have some of those neighboring rivalries that hopefully we'll be able to keep on our schedule for the foreseeable future.
"I think it's moreso the people in the community who are aware of (the mini-reunion); it's not something we've discussed as a team. At the same time, we're hoping to re-create some of those natural rivalries and get some good games for our kids so that they can make memories for years to come."
Following Fulton's departure for the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and the addition of Mendota as its replacement, along with Monmouth-Roseville joining the TRAC full-time for all sports, the reshuffled divisions bring together four of the Olympic's final six members from when the league folded in 2010.
Longtime rivals Orion, Rockridge and Sherrard — all of which came from the Corn Belt Conference to help form the Olympic in 1976 — along with Mon-Rose are reunited in the Three Rivers West Division, joined by charter TRAC members Erie-Prophetstown, Morrison and Riverdale.
"Top to bottom, this is an extremely competitive conference," said Johnston, whose Tigers open Friday night at Peru St. Bede as they come off a 3-1 finish in a shortened spring season, the first winning season for the program since 2009.
Although a product of the Bi-County Conference, Monmouth Yorkwood graduate and Rockridge head coach Jeff Henry has deep roots in the Olympic, having coached boys' basketball, football and boys' track & field for more than 20 years with the Rockets.
"Being a part of this area for a long time and after coaching in the Olympic, it's neat to have us all in the same division," he said. "It means a lot for all of the communities."
Someone who is particularly pleased with the new breakdown of teams in the Three Rivers is Orion head coach Chip Filler, and for very compelling reasons.
Not only did the start of Filler's head-coaching career with the Chargers coincide with the Olympic's final season in 2009, but the league was also the prep proving ground for the 1993 Orion graduate.
"Last year, we got to play Sherrard for the first time in several years, which was really great; for them to be about 10 miles away and not play them, there's something wrong with that," he said. "I'm sure Rockridge feels the same way, with Sherrard back in, and knowing Monmouth-Roseville is on our side again, it gives it more of that rivalry feeling."
Filler, whose club opens Friday at Spring Valley Hall as it looks to rebound from a 1-5 spring finish, would even like to see a full reunion of the old conference. That includes Farmington and Macomb, the other two remaining members in 2010 who are now together in the Prairieland Conference.
"I loved the old Olympic," he stated. "I'd like to see Farmington and Macomb back with us, along with Knoxville (a former Olympic remember which recently moved from the Prairieland to the Lincoln Trail Conference."
For now, though, a good chunk of the old band is back together again.