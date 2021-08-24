Old Olympic rivalries renewed in TRAC West

During his own high school football career at Cambridge, Brandon Johnston never got to compete against the teams of the Olympic Conference.

That does not mean he was not aware of the talent and the caliber of football the league was known for.

Set to begin his first season as the head football coach at Sherrard, the 2002 Cambridge graduate and former Annawan-Wethersfield head man finds himself part of a mini-Olympic gridiron reunion in the West Division of the realigned Three Rivers Conference.

"With the history the Olympic had, and now having those teams in our side in the Three Rivers, it's good for our program," said Johnston. "We have some of those neighboring rivalries that hopefully we'll be able to keep on our schedule for the foreseeable future.

"I think it's moreso the people in the community who are aware of (the mini-reunion); it's not something we've discussed as a team. At the same time, we're hoping to re-create some of those natural rivalries and get some good games for our kids so that they can make memories for years to come."