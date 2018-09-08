STERLING, Ill. — Ten months ago, Orion stood on the field at Roscoe Eades Stadium, their season ended at the hands of state powerhouse Sterling Newman.
Saturday, the Chargers may have established themselves as a team to also be reckoned with.
Class 3A No. 3 Orion used a stout defense and timely plays to beat No. 2 Sterling Newman 20-17, the first victory over the Comets under head coach Chip Filler.
"It's one of the sweetest and it's that way because of (Newman head coach Mike Papoccia) and because of what this storied program is," Filler said. "Getting over that hump and getting that evolution of our program. We have a lot of respect around the state but I still think there's some people that thought we're good but don't win big games. This maybe cements us, this maybe changes a lot of minds.
"Maybe there's a new bully on the block."
Orion and Sterling Newman were tied at 17 before Ryan Fowler hit a 18-yard field goal with 7 minutes, 6 seconds left.
Typically, that would be plenty of time for the Comets, but uncharacteristic pass calls on first down and penalties kept backing Sterling Newman up, and Orion made the plays when they mattered most.
The Chargers held the Comets (2-1) to 173 yards rushing and forced six passing plays, just two completions.
"This is the best part of this team, we were tailor-made for this," Filler said. "Up front, that's our strength so if you can't do what you want to do because we might be a little bit better than you and you get to doing something you're not normally doing, then we've won."
Jeffrey Holbrook put the Chargers (3-0) on the board, jumping a pass from Brycen Bartel for a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown to give Orion a 7-0 lead through the first quarter.
Those points were the first Sterling Newman had allowed this season.
"I saw two guys breaking out and I knew it was my job to drive on it," Holbrook said. "I made my drive, I ran as fast as I could, got in there and made a play."
Orion's defense kept the Comets quiet on their next possession, and a 30-yard field goal from Ryan Fowler gave the Chargers a 10-0 lead at the 8-minute, 16-second mark of the second quarter.
Newman's offense finally found its footing on its next possession.
Connor McBride emerged from a pile of players to break off a 71-yard touchdown run to cut the Orion lead to 10-7 at 7:23 in the half.
Orion quickly responded, capping a 59-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Schulenberg to Iowa commit Logan Lee to put Orion up 17-7 with 4:32 left.
Sterling Newman took advantage of a 73-yard kickoff return from McBride, finishing the half with a nine-play scoring drive, with Bartel hitting Luke Olson with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds remaining.
Orion held Sterling Newman to 111 yards in the first half while the Chargers only mustered 128 yards themselves.
Sterling Newman tied the game late in the third quarter after a very typical Comets possession. Sterling Newman drove 57 yards in 10 plays to set up a 25-yard field goal from Nate Ahlers with 32 seconds left in the quarter.
Dawson Schulenberg had 108 passing yards and Seth West had 79 rushing yards for the Chargers.