1. Orion (4-0, LW: 1)
Dawson Schulenberg threw for five touchdown passes in a 56-0 win over Riverdale. The Chargers are averaging 45 points per game on offense this season and are holding opponents to a 9.5 per-game average, including two shutouts.
This week: at Princeton (2-2)
2. Bellevue (4-0, LW: 4)
Lucas Tennant threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, helping take some pressure off of running back Hunter Clasen, who still rushed for 239 yards and two scores in a 42-7 win over Clayton Ridge. The Comets have won their last 13 regular season home games.
This week: vs. West Branch (4-0)
3. Wilton (3-1, LW: 3)
Despite only giving up 261 total yards last week, the Beavers suffered their first loss of the season to Class 2A-ranked Benton Community. Wilton had two turnovers in the loss.
This week: vs. Sigourney-Keota (3-1)
4. Rockridge (3-1, LW: 2)
The Rockets lost dynamic quarterback Riley Fetterer and then the game in a 35-6 loss to Fulton. The Rockets are 2-3 in the last four years against the Steamers, 24-12 against everyone else.
This week: vs. Sterling Newman (3-1)
5. Central DeWitt (3-1, LW: NR)
With a 41-21 win over Camanche, the Sabers are off to their best start since 2009 under first-year head coach Ryan Streets. Easton Necker leads Class 3A with 980 rushing yards, averaging 10.7 yards per carry.
This week: vs. North Scott (3-1)