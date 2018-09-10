1. Orion (3-0, Last week: 1)
The Chargers earned a statement win with a 20-17 victory over No. 2 Sterling Newman. Jeffrey Holbrook had a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown while the Chargers held the Comets to 173 yards rushing.
This week: vs. Riverdale (0-3)
2. Rockridge (3-0, LW: 2)
Riley Fetterer continues to be the offensive spark for the Rockets, with five total touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 43-14 win over Riverdale. Fetterer now has 14 total touchdowns this season.
This week: vs. Fulton (1-2)
3. Wilton (3-0, LW: 3)
Jerome Mays ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns as Wilton earned a tough 22-6 victory over Mid-Prairie. The Beavers are holding opponents to 9.0 points per game this season.
This week: vs. Benton (3-0)
4. Bellevue (3-0, LW: 4)
Hunter Clasen rushed for five touchdowns as the Comets beat Monticello 36-7. The Comets are averaging 42.7 points per game this season.
This week: vs. Clayton Ridge (0-3)
5. Mercer County (2-1, LW: NR)
The Golden Eagles rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 18-0 win over rival Stark County. Rashaun King had a touchdown run and pass for Mercer County.
This week: vs. Annawan-Wethersfield (1-2)