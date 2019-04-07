From the outset of the recruiting process, Iowa’s football program evaluated Logan Lee as a tight end and defensive end.
Initially, the Hawkeyes were leaning toward using the Orion senior on offense.
But after a visit to Iowa City a little more than a week ago during the team’s spring drills, the coaching staff told Lee he’ll begin his freshman season as a defensive end.
“For this year, they told me it is official I’ll be in the defensive end meeting room because of the lack of defensive ends on the roster,” Lee said after winning the shot put and finishing second in the discus at Saturday’s Davenport Assumption Coed Invitational. “It is the best opportunity for me to get on the field as quickly as possible.”
Lee, a three-star Rivals prospect, has no complaints.
The 6-foot-5 and 242-pounder was dominant on both sides of the ball during his all-state career at Orion. In seven games this past fall, Lee compiled 46 tackles, 19.5 for loss and 14 sacks.
In a tweet last week, former Iowa defensive back Sean Considine compared Lee’s body type and motor to that of ex-Hawkeye defensive end and All-American Matt Roth.
Orion football coach Chip Filler has said in multiple interviews Lee's physicality is what separates him.
The position change won’t impact Lee's workout regimen. It will alter his technique work.
“It is a lot different with hand-fighting and positioning,” Lee said.
After missing the final two weeks of the regular season and postseason last fall with a Grade 3 lacerated spleen, Lee returned midway through the wrestling season and claimed his second Illinois Class 1A state title in three years.
He is out for track and field for the first time since his freshman season this spring. He already has established school records in both throwing events and has put himself in contention to be a state place winner later this spring.
Lee has thrown 53 feet in the shot put and 150-1 in the discus, surpassing Dick Buysse's old school mark of 146-1 in 1963.
“I’m not necessarily focusing on winning state, but how I’m performing so far, I definitely have the potential to do it,” Lee said. “I’m getting close to or getting a (personal best) about every meet so far.
“If I keep on climbing, by the end of the year I’m very confident I have shot at it in the shot put and potentially the discus.”
Lee reports to the University of Iowa in early June. Summer classes begin June 12 with workouts commencing soon after.
How quickly can he contribute on the field?
“It will depend on how I develop with the scheme,” Lee said. “The hardest part for me is going to be the mental aspect rather than the physical. I’ve prepared myself very well for the physical.
“I’m trying to get up and visit as much as possible just so I can have as many visual reps as possible. I’m really enjoying it right now and trying to take in as much as I can.”
Lee said the coaching staff wants him to weigh around 240 to 245 when he reports. The plan is to add approximately 10 pounds following his arrival.
“The thought is me playing at 255 to 260 pounds,” Lee said. “I’m just going to do whatever they ask of me, but I do like to bet on myself, and I like my chances of playing some this year.”