Pace pushes Sabers with 253-yard game

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Central DeWitt crafted another dominating offensive effort Friday night at Camanche, but the Sabers took home more than a 42-24 road victory over the Storm.

They left with an opportunity to learn.

"A good win, but we’ve got a lot to work on," Central DeWitt coach Ryan Sheets said. "Camanche played us as tough as possible, played us physical and tough, and they forced us to deal with some adversity."

That, Sheets said, isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

"We’ve got plenty to work on," he said.

For a second straight week, Ben Pace was an electric performer in the backfield for the Sabers.

He rushed for 253 yards on 18 carries, scoring on runs of 55, 80 and 21 yards to help Central DeWitt move to 2-0 on the season.

It was Pace who provided the Sabers an early margin, rushing for 146 of his yards on five first-quarter carries, including touchdown runs of 55 and 80 yards.

Pace finished his scoring on the fourth snap of the final quarter, allowing Central DeWitt to extend a 35-12 halftime margin which remained unchanged following a scoreless third quarter.

His work helped the Sabers deal with the 211-yard passing performance of Camanche quarterback Bryce Buckley, who completed 14-of-20 passes and threw for a pair of scores including a 48-yard touchdown pass to Mark Sanders that answered Pace’s final score.

Pace, a 5-foot-6, 170-pound senior, quickly demonstrated his abilities as part of a 535-yard offensive performance by Central DeWitt, including 456 on the ground.

He capped a game-opening five-play, 70-yard drive with a 55-yard sprint into the end zone with 9 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Pace reached the end zone again the next time he touched the ball.

Busting through the left side of the line, Pace found room to run for an 80-yard score on the first snap of the Sabers’ second series of the game.

Carrying a 14-0 lead into the second quarter, Central DeWitt added three one-yard touchdown runs as it scored on each of its five first-half possessions and maintained a 35-12 edge at the half.

Michael Cabrera capped an 11-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the Sabers’ lead to 21-0 with 9:27 to go in the half.

A 13-yard pass to Joshua Lippens, part of a 6-of-7 start through the air through two quarters by Central DeWitt quarterback Paul Kuehn, set up Cabrera’s short run.

Jacob Maher scored on a 1-yard run with 3:59 remaining in the half and Kuehn scored on a 1-yard keeper as time expired in the second quarter.

The Storm answered each of the Sabers’ first two scores in the second quarter.

Buckley completed 7-of-9 passes to account for all but seven of the Storm’s 109 first-half yards.

Garrett Schultz helped set up Camanche’s first score, gaining 35 yards on a pass play to right flat that positioned the Storm to score on a 3-yard carry by Mark Sanders with 7:20 to go in the first half.

After Maher’s score had given the Sabers a 28-6 lead, Buckley answered quickly.

Following a lengthy kick return by Ethan Schultz, Buckley hit Josh Wiersema with consecutive passes of 11 and 29 yards to pull the Storm with 28-12 prior to Kuehn completing a nine-play drive with his 1-yard score on the final play of the half.

After trading touchdowns in the second quarter, Central DeWitt and Camanche traded fumbles in a scoreless third quarter.

The Sabers ran seven minutes off the clock and drove 80 yards before fumbling into the end zone midway through the quarter, but the Storm’s ensuing series ended with a fumble as well.

Kuehn completed 8-of-10 passes in the game for 79 yards for the Sabers, while Wiersma and Sanders combined to lead Storm receivers with eight catches for 134 yards.