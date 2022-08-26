Pace scores four first-half touchdowns as Central DeWitt beats Davenport Central

DEWITT — Ben Pace took his first carry of the night 21 yards for a touchdown.

It was the first of many.

Pace rushed for 131 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns — all in the first half — as Central DeWitt rolled to a 46-0 season-opening win over Davenport Central Friday night at Birney Field.

"I was like, this is great but we need more, we need to get up big and show we can score points against these guys," Pace said of his first touch of the game on the first offensive play of the scrimmage for the Sabers (1-0). "We came out, we played really hard. We just want to replicate this every game that we have, keep doing what we're doing, keep scoring touchdowns and keep moving the ball well."

Pace had scoring runs of 21, 5, 25 and 23 yards on the night. After scoring eight touchdowns last season, this start to his senior year couldn't have gone much better.

"He has put a lot of work in the offseason and he deserves and earns everything he gets," Central DeWitt head coach Ryan Streets said. "He's kind of our X-factor. As you can see, he's pretty fast and when he gets going and gets low to the ground, he's got a lot of power and the sky's the limit for him."

Central DeWitt scored on its first seven possessions, four of which started in Blue Devil territory.

After Pace’s third score of the night put the Sabers up 21-0, Conner Pena picked off Tatum Roselle on the next drive and returned it down to the Blue Devil 4.

That set up a 7-yard touchdown run from Paul Kuehn to up the lead to 27-0, which grew to 33-0 on a 12-yard touchdown run from Kuehn on the Sabers’ next drive.

Caleb Appleby recovered a fumble on the next Davenport Central drive, setting up Pace’s last score of the night. Gus Pickup capped the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

While the Sabers finished with 296 total yards of offense, it wasn't a perfect game for Central DeWitt. Three extra points failed to convert, there were two fumbles — though none lost — and nine total penalties.

"We've got to make sure we stay hungry and humble, that's a big thing we've got going on here," Streets said. "We've got a lot of returners and we really had to bust them a few days ago because they think they're really really good and they hadn't played a game yet. So we really had to sit them down and explain to them we've really got a lot to work on."

While little went wrong for the Sabers, not much went right for the Blue Devils in their first game under head coach Alex Berg. They tallied just six yards in the first half, and only 15 in the entire game, never advancing past midfield. They also turned the ball over four times, including on consecutive plays as Central DeWitt's Benen Greubel intercepted a pair of Blake Ferris passes in the second half.

"We're so deep at every position. We got all the way down to our third and fourth stringers at the end of the game and we were still holding them to nothing the entire time," senior defensive lineman Jack Eberhart said. "I think it just proves we are that team. We are who we say we are."

For Davenport Central (0-1), there's solace in knowing things can only get better.

"There's only one way we can from here, and that's up. Our execution and our physicality, we lacked it and that's something though that, as far as assignment and alignment, that's something we can fix," Berg said. "I love this team, I know their effort can be better and we've just got to press on them to continue to get better."

Roselle threw for 21 yards in his start for the Blue Devils, but despite the lopsided way the game went, Berg found something positive to draw on moving forward.

"I feel like their heart was there, they never gave up," Berg said. "In the past, we've had some yelling and frustration ... didn't have that at all. Guys, every single play, were trying to give it their all."