Panthers strike quickly, roll past Pioneers

United Township now has a streak to call its own — a Western Big 6 football winning streak.
A week after ending a 10-year drought against conference competition, the Panthers now own a modest two-game win streak in league play following a 33-14 victory over Rock Island Alleman at the Soule Bowl.
"We came out ready to show that we could do what people said we couldn’t do," UT senior Cayne Smith said after running for 232 yards on 16 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
"I’m proud of the fight we showed. It wasn’t just a one-game thing. We want to win them all."
UT coach Nick Welch wasn’t surprised by his team’s effort.
He said the celebration following last week’s win over Moline ended as soon as the Panthers received a scouting report on the Pioneers on Monday.
"There was a lot of energy in practice all week and that carried over," Welch said. "Football is important to these guys and it showed all week, including tonight."
The Panthers scored on their first snap of the game and piled up 433 yards, work complemented by a defense which surrendered just one touchdown.
"It was a good all-around effort, just what we hoped to see, starting a new streak," Welch said.
Smith’s third big-play touchdown of the game came on the second snap of the third quarter, a 59-yard run that followed scoring plays of 72 and 51 yards by the Panthers’ senior.
The score extended the United Township lead to 27-0, but Alleman came up big on special teams to end the shutout later in the quarter.
The Pioneers’ Caleb Sharer reached the end zone on a 6-yard scoop and score after UT fumbled a high snap on a punt attempt with 5 minutes, 17 seconds remaining.
UT answered when Daslah Geadeyan threw his third touchdown pass of the game, hitting Trevell Carpenter with a 51-yard strike in the fourth quarter that was part of a 190-yard passing effort for the Panthers’ senior quarterback who worked with a lead all night.
United Township needed one snap to open a lead the Panthers would not relinquish.
Smith took a handoff from Geadeyan on a power play to the left side on UT’s first snap of the game for a 72-yard touchdown run with 10:22 remaining in the opening quarter.
Geadeyan went to the air for two more explosive plays which sent UT into the locker room with a 19-0 lead at the break.
The Panthers’ senior quarterback hit Dakari Baldwin for a 32-yard score on the first snap of the second quarter, extending the UT lead to 13-0 following a PAT kick by Lasbat Adamou with 11:55 remaining in the half.
Smith was on the receiving end of the second of Geadeyan’s touchdown passes in the game, busting free for a 51-yard touchdown reception with 1:41 to play in the second quarter to help UT (2-2, 2-2 Western Big 6) to a 19-0 halftime advantage.
The Pioneers (1-3, 1-3) were led on the ground by Jack Patting, who ran for 66 yards, and Kaden Boden, who collected 52 of his 64 yards on a fourth-quarter touchdown run.
Alleman’s leading rusher for the season, Jake Mattecheck, saw only a handful of carries in the opening quarter and finished with 20 yards on five attempts.