Panthers strike quickly, roll past Pioneers

Smith’s third big-play touchdown of the game came on the second snap of the third quarter, a 59-yard run that followed scoring plays of 72 and 51 yards by the Panthers’ senior.

The score extended the United Township lead to 27-0, but Alleman came up big on special teams to end the shutout later in the quarter.

The Pioneers’ Caleb Sharer reached the end zone on a 6-yard scoop and score after UT fumbled a high snap on a punt attempt with 5 minutes, 17 seconds remaining.

UT answered when Daslah Geadeyan threw his third touchdown pass of the game, hitting Trevell Carpenter with a 51-yard strike in the fourth quarter that was part of a 190-yard passing effort for the Panthers’ senior quarterback who worked with a lead all night.

United Township needed one snap to open a lead the Panthers would not relinquish.

Smith took a handoff from Geadeyan on a power play to the left side on UT’s first snap of the game for a 72-yard touchdown run with 10:22 remaining in the opening quarter.

Geadeyan went to the air for two more explosive plays which sent UT into the locker room with a 19-0 lead at the break.