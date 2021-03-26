Patting, Pioneers find a way

Jack Patting kept his eyes on the prize.

And because the Rock Island Alleman senior did, the Pioneers had a chance to celebrate a 20-14 overtime victory Friday night over Moline at Browning Field.

Quarterback Zach Carpita scored the game-winning points on a 4-yard carry up the middle but only because Patting gave Alleman a chance to earn the Western Big 6 win.

Patting stripped the ball out of the hands of Moline’s Treyvon Lee and returned the fumble 26 yards for a game-tying touchdown with 1 minute, 3 seconds to play in regulation.

"That’s Jake, just the kind of kid he is, find a way to get it done," Alleman coach Todd DePoorter said. "That’s awareness. He saw a chance to take the ball away and make a play we needed. It's a drill we do all the time, and he worked it."

Jaime Diaz converted on the PAT to erase the remnants of the 14-7 lead the Maroons had taken just over three minutes earlier on an 11-yard touchdown run by Riley Fuller.

"It was a good, defensive football game and both teams made some big stops," DePoorter said. "Our guys stepped up when they needed to and got it done."

Even after Patting’s play, Alleman’s defense was forced to do just that.