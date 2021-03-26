Patting, Pioneers find a way

Jack Patting kept his eyes on the prize.
And because the Rock Island Alleman senior did, the Pioneers had a chance to celebrate a 20-14 overtime victory Friday night over Moline at Browning Field.
Quarterback Zach Carpita scored the game-winning points on a 4-yard carry up the middle but only because Patting gave Alleman a chance to earn the Western Big 6 win.
Patting stripped the ball out of the hands of Moline’s Treyvon Lee and returned the fumble 26 yards for a game-tying touchdown with 1 minute, 3 seconds to play in regulation.
"That’s Jake, just the kind of kid he is, find a way to get it done," Alleman coach Todd DePoorter said. "That’s awareness. He saw a chance to take the ball away and make a play we needed. It's a drill we do all the time, and he worked it."
Jaime Diaz converted on the PAT to erase the remnants of the 14-7 lead the Maroons had taken just over three minutes earlier on an 11-yard touchdown run by Riley Fuller.
"It was a good, defensive football game and both teams made some big stops," DePoorter said. "Our guys stepped up when they needed to and got it done."
Even after Patting’s play, Alleman’s defense was forced to do just that.
Moline marched to the Pioneers’ 16-yard line in the final seconds of regulation, but a Caleb Sharer sack of Maroons quarterback Alec Ponder backed Moline up to the 24.
A third-down pass from there went through the hands of Matthew Bailey in the end zone and the Pioneers got a hand on a 41-yard field goal try by Caroline Hazen on fourth down.
Alleman won the toss heading into overtime and let Moline start on offense, where a 28-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
Jake Mattecheck gained 4 yards on first down on the Pioneers’ possession in overtime, and Padding gained 2 yards before Carpita scored the deciding touchdown to end a game dominated by defense.
Each team manufactured one long scoring drive during a first half which ended with Alleman leading, 7-6.
After trading punts with Moline to open the game, the Pioneers put together an 18-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that kept the Maroons defense on the field for eight minutes.
Mattecheck, who collected 49 of his 90 rushing yards during the first two quarters, finished off the methodical march with a 5-yard touchdown carry through the teeth of the Moline defense with 10:40 to play in the opening half.
Lee put the ball in the Maroons’ hands for a 15-play, 84-yard drive later in the quarter.
One play after dropping Mattecheck for a 4-yard loss on a third-and-4 play at the Moline 19-yard line, Lee stepped in front of a Carpita pass at the 16 on a fourth-down passing attempt with 3:21 to go in the quarter.
A 26-yard pass over the middle to tight end Colin Shults moved the ball to midfield, and Lee moved the chains with a 6-yard carry on a fourth-and-3 play to the Alleman 30.
Ponder hit Blake Willey with a 13-yard pass to the 17, then found Bailey in the back right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown with :06 to go in the half.
The extra point try was blocked, allowing Alleman to maintain the edge created by a Diaz PAT kick following Mattecheck’s score.