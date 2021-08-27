Pekin’s ground game dooms Rock Island in season opener

This wasn’t how the Rock Island High School football team envisioned its season starting.
Led by senior quarterback Eli Reese and receiver Marieon Anderson, the Rocks were supposed to field a high-tempo passing attack capable of finding holes in any defense.
That was not how Friday night’s season opener transpired.
The real star of the show was Kanye Tyler. Pekin’s star running back quickly set the tone of the game and carried the team on his back, and many Rocks at times, during his 279 yard performance that sealed Pekin’s 21-0 win over Rock Island at Public Schools Stadium.
Rock Island coach Ben Hammer was candid in his analysis of why Tyler was able to perform so well against his team.
“We weren’t tackling him,” an obviously frustrated Hammer said.
By halftime, Tyler had 111 yards on the ground, more than twice the amount of total yards Rock Island had at that time.
And it didn’t stop there.
Rock Island had no answer for Tyler in the second half, either. The first play of the third quarter was a 32-yard gain from the workhorse, signaling to the Rocks that if any halftime adjustments were made, they weren’t going to work. Later on in the drive, on a third-and-10, Tyler broke loose for 11 yards, visibly upsetting a worn out Rocks defense. Two plays later it was 14-0.
The scoring started right before half when Pekin got the ball back with 1:08 remaining deep in its own territory. The Dragons began with a modest six-yard gain, and decided not to call timeout, before Tyler broke off a 19-yard run to get them near midfield. Tyler's 31-yard gain on the next play left the Dragons at the Rocks' 15-yard line with just 3 seconds left. During the ensuing timeout, Pekin elected to shoot for the end zone instead of kicking a field goal with female kicker Mylee Hansen, who connected on all three extra points.
The choice paid off. Junior quarterback Scott Jordan found junior receiver Bo Benassi in the back left corner of the end zone as time expired in the second quarter for the first completed pass of the game for the Dragons. Jordan finished the game completing just 2 of 6 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
At this point the Rock Island offense was an afterthought. It had five first downs the entire game and never reached the red zone.
“We just didn’t execute,” Hammer said. “I don’t know how to explain it. We put our defense on the field a whole lot. That is 100% the offense leaving the defense out to dry.”
Reese struggled to find open receivers all night against Pekin’s zone defense. The senior gunslinger finished 5 for 14 for 128 yards and two interceptions. Anderson led the team in receiving yards with 72 on four catches.
The Rocks were also flagged for eight penalties, six on offense, including a key call late in the second quarter. An offensive pass interference call negated a 30-yard completion to Anderson on fourth down that would have put the Rocks at Pekin's 11-yard line and looking to break the scoreless tie. Instead, the hosts were backed up near mid-field and opted to punt, setting up Pekin's lone first-half scoring drive.
“Penalties were tough,” Hammer said. “We have to make correct reads and know our playbook a little better. We got to make sure that we are blocking the right guys and running the right routes.”
The only true bright spot for the Rocks’ offense was running back Xander George. The 5-foot, 11-inch senior had 63 yards on the ground and was seemingly the only one able to move the ball in the second half for the Rocks before going down with an apparently leg injury late in the third quarter.
A fumble recovery late in the third quarter gave the Rocks some much needed momentum, but a failed jet sweep to Anderson that resulted in a 7-yard loss stalled a promising drive that had reached midfield. Pekin and Tyler responded with a 42-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter to all but put away the game.
The Rocks will be back in action at Dunlap next Friday.