Penalties, kick return cost Panthers in season opener

PERU, ILL. — Penalties and a kick return touchdown turned out to be costly for the United Township football team in Friday night's season opener at LaSalle-Peru.

After UT took its first lead late in the third quarter, the Cavaliers' Mason Lynch returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards to end the frame and quickly douse the Panthers' momentum.

L-P's defense would hold down the stretch as the Cavs scored the last 14 points in a 31-21 win at Howard Fellows Field in the team’s senior night. Tommy Hartman picked off Matthew Kelley in the closing minutes as the Cavs finished the game in the victory formation deep in UT territory.

UT coach Nick Welch said the team had too many three-and-outs and was not consistent in multiple phases. The Panthers were called for 11 penalties for 111 yards as the Cavs were called for two penalties for 30 yards. UT’s first two plays of the year were a false start followed by a holding penalty in a three-and-out.

“It just goes to show how important your focus is at all times, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams,” Welch said. “It’s not just one player or one play. … At the end of the day it comes down to blocking and tackling and we didn’t tackle well enough.”

The Panthers got off to a rough start as UT fell down 10-0 to start the game before Kelley broke off a 62-yard touchdown run down the sideline late in the first. L-P's quarterback Brendan Boudrea answered, punching in a rushing score from the one to make it 17-7 with 3:39 until the half.

The Panthers punched back in the second half as Kelley hit Korey Randle for a 31-yard receiving score to make it a one possession game with 1:52 left in the half. UT got within striking distance again, but the halftime clock hit zero before Medin Sehik could get off a clean kick attempt.

Johnny Manso came up big for the Panthers in the third quarter, blocking a Cavs' punt and recovering it in L-P territory. His rushing touchdown from 10 yards out gave UT the lead, but Lynch's kick return gave L-P its final lead.

The Cavs' long drive took over half the fourth quarter before Boudreau hit Maalik Madrigal for a 10-yard touchdown with 3:10 to play.

“There were so many mistakes we left out there,” Welch said. “It starts with me, I’m the head coach. … We left a lot of points out there. The defense played well; it was just a couple of big plays in big moments.”

Kelley was 11-for-18 for 117 yards, with one passing touchdown, an interception and a rushing score. He finished with 58 yards rushing, just ahead of Manso’s 54 yards on the ground.

Randle led the UT receiving corps with 51 yards on four catches.

Boudreau led the Cavs’ triple-option backfield with 61 yards on 15 carries, going 4-for-8 for 29 yards through the air. Mason Lynch added 53 yards on seven carries.

The run-heavy Cavs opened the game with a trick play as Lynch hit Billy Mini for 40 yards on a reverse wide receiver pass. UT's defense held L-P to a Seth Adams field goal but the Cavs went up 10-0 after a Peyton Ellermeyer five-yard rushing score and Adams extra point.

The Panthers hit the road again for another challenge next Saturday afternoon against Loyola Academy, the No. 2 team in Class 8A.