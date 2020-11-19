'Perfect ending': North Scott picks off Harlan seven times to claim state title

"I knew (the pass) was coming," Hughes said. "I jumped it as fast as I could and got in front of him and took it away."

After Harlan (11-1) went three and out on its next possession, North Scott's offense capitalized with one of its three touchdown drives.

Markham found Hughes in the flat and he wrestled his way into the end zone for a 4-yard reception.

"I did my job," Hughes said. "I did it for my teammates, all the seniors out there in their last game. We had to end on a high note, so I had to do whatever it took to get in the end zone on those plays."

Hughes also booted a 40-yard field goal and made three point-after kicks.

"After we got up 23-6, we told our guys good teams finish," Tippet said. "We talked about finishing and doing it the right way."

The Lancers were ballhawks. The seven picks was a 3A championship game record, matching the most for any class with the 1972 Radcliffe team.

Corson set a 3A championship game record with four interceptions. He wasn't even a starter in the Lancers' secondary to start the season and had only one interception on the year prior to Thursday.