Davenport West’s football program will have a new voice in 2020.
After five years of leading the Falcons, head coach Justin Peters announced Monday night he is stepping down following Friday night’s regular-season finale against Cedar Rapids Washington.
Peters and his family plan to relocate to the Salt Lake City, Utah, area where his parents reside.
“That’s the plan right now,” Peters said. “I’ll be searching for teaching and coaching jobs when the season ends. If teaching and coaching doesn’t pan out, I’ll go into the private sector.
“I’ve got a lot of options ahead of me, but I’d love to keep coaching and teaching. It was important for my three children to grow up around their grandparents, so that was a big factor.”
West never made the playoffs under Peters, but it has been more competitive. The Falcons won three games in 2015 and has three victories this year with an opportunity for one more.
In Peters’ first season, the Falcons were a combined 4-23 at all three levels (freshman, sophomore, varsity). They are 15-9-1 this fall.
The Falcons also have had a dozen individuals go on and play at the collegiate level during his tenure.
“You look at the wins and losses, and it is a whole lot of fun to win, but it is a whole lot more important to win in life,” Peters said. “I feel we’ve impacted a lot of young men in this area.
“There have been a lot of kids who have come in as freshman and had a hard time, but they’re graduating and leaving as outstanding gentlemen as seniors. To me, that’s been a huge success.”
West has wins over United Township, Clinton and Burlington this season. It lost to Muscatine by six points and to city-rival Davenport Central by eight.
“We’re one bad game on offense and one bad game on defense away from having a chance of playing to make the playoffs this Friday,” Peters said. “It speaks volumes to the players and coaches we have going through Davenport West right now.”
Peters informed the team of his decision Monday afternoon.
The reaction was mixed.
“A few of them were shocked, a few of them understood,” he said. “There were no bad feelings from any of the players. They were appreciative and thankful for what we brought, so that was very humbling.”
Peters believes there is talent in place for his successor.
The sophomore team is 5-3 this fall. The freshman squad was 7-0-1, including a win over Bettendorf.
“I’m excited to see what the future holds for Davenport West,” Peters said.
As for Peters, he called his first head football coaching gig a learning experience.
"I'd been a head coach previously in baseball, but football is a whole different animal," he said. "The big thing is learning how to be a head coach, all the ins and outs of it. I've enjoyed sharing that experience with these guys and the other coaches."