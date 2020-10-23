Physical Easton Valley dominates Springville

The turnover on downs in Springville’s first drive of the game was the first of four for the Orioles on Friday night.

The Hawks held Springville senior tailback Spencer DeMean to 79 yards on 21 carries. He broke loose only for runs of 10 and 45 yards.

“We knew he was a stud and we had to contain him,” Fuegen said. “We just took control from there.”

Johnson said stopping the run up the middle was key with reliable speed at both defensive end spots.

Easton Valley shut down Springville quarterback Bryce Wilson to the tune of 6-for-16 with 88 yards and three interceptions. Carson Fuegen had the other pick.

Porter Fuegen did not play in the second half of the last matchup because of a dinged up leg and his team being comfortably ahead.

He made a difference all night on Friday.

“Porter is Porter, man,” Johnson said. “He’s a senior leader, he works extremely hard all the time and he’s a guy offensively I look to get the ball to and get a lot of touches.”

Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver was 11-for-18 with 293 yards passing with five touchdowns. Kolton Murphy led the backfield with 131 yards rushing on 22 carries with two scores.