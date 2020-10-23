Physical Easton Valley dominates Springville

PRESTON — Easton Valley senior Porter Fuegen said energy and physicality were key in a dominant performance in Friday’s 63-8 win over Springville in the 8-player playoffs.
There was no doubt Fuegen and the River Hawks brought both.
Fuegen accounted for one touchdown rushing, three touchdowns receiving and two interceptions on his home field in the second-round win.
Easton Valley (8-1) reached the round of 16 after holding the Orioles (6-3) to just two first downs in the first half.
It was a stark difference in comparison to the 65-48 shootout earlier this season on Sept. 18.
“We wanted to be the more physical team and bring the energy to them, and that’s exactly what we did,” Fuegen said. “We came out, hit them in the mouth early, got a 4-and-out, and started going on offense.”
The River Hawks led 42-0 at halftime as a running clock was enforced in the second quarter.
Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson noted his team has simply gotten better since the previous matchup.
“We wanted to bring some energy tonight, we wanted to bring some physicality tonight and I think we did both,” he said. “Our goal was to take them out of the game early, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The turnover on downs in Springville’s first drive of the game was the first of four for the Orioles on Friday night.
The Hawks held Springville senior tailback Spencer DeMean to 79 yards on 21 carries. He broke loose only for runs of 10 and 45 yards.
“We knew he was a stud and we had to contain him,” Fuegen said. “We just took control from there.”
Johnson said stopping the run up the middle was key with reliable speed at both defensive end spots.
Easton Valley shut down Springville quarterback Bryce Wilson to the tune of 6-for-16 with 88 yards and three interceptions. Carson Fuegen had the other pick.
Porter Fuegen did not play in the second half of the last matchup because of a dinged up leg and his team being comfortably ahead.
He made a difference all night on Friday.
“Porter is Porter, man,” Johnson said. “He’s a senior leader, he works extremely hard all the time and he’s a guy offensively I look to get the ball to and get a lot of touches.”
Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver was 11-for-18 with 293 yards passing with five touchdowns. Kolton Murphy led the backfield with 131 yards rushing on 22 carries with two scores.
Johnson said the team has lofty goals. Its only loss is to undefeated defending state champion Don Bosco 54-34 on Oct. 2.
“We felt that we could play right with them, and we want the opportunity to play them again,” he said. “We’re just continuing week by week, but we’re geared up.”
The Dons beat Easton Valley in last year’s state quarterfinals.
With playoff pods being reshuffled, the senior Fuegen wanted to give his all in what may likely be his last home game.
The River Hawks followed suit, putting together one of their best overall performances of the year.
“That just goes to show each and every week we’re coming out and we’re getting better,” he said. “That was kind of our goal at the beginning of the season. Each week, just get better and better. We’re showing that right now, playing some of our best football here in the playoffs.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!