Pike makes impact on North Scott's O-line without an ACL

Kevin Tippet figured Mason Pike’s football season was over. Pike assumed his season was finished, too.

Before North Scott High School played Western Dubuque in Week 2, the team doctor pulled the Lancer coach and senior offensive lineman aside and revealed Pike suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament the previous week against Davenport North.

“Mason had tears in his eyes,” Tippet said. “I remember giving him a hug and feeling awful for him.”

But after further evaluation and discussion, and minimal swelling in Pike's knee, there was an option for him to possibly return to the field. Pike could do several weeks of intense physical therapy and wear a brace to protect the knee.

So after three weeks of rehabilitation, Pike returned in late September against Iowa City Liberty. He has been a fixture on the offensive line for the Lancers the past seven weeks heading into Thursday night’s Class 4A state semifinal against Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0).

“I’ve never had a kid play on a (torn ACL),” Tippet said.

"That's crazy," North Scott quarterback Kyler Gerardy said.

Pike suffered a knee injury during the second half of the wrestling season last winter. He believes the ACL tear in the opening week against North was a re-aggravation of that original injury.

“Our head trainer, Tim (Block), put me through it,” Pike said. “I was riding bike, doing all sorts of activities and exercises to strengthen the other muscles to support me.

“It has made me come back basically like I was Week 1. I'm so grateful to him."

Pike is listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, but No. 73 isn't hard to locate on the field. He wears braces on both knees. One is to support the injured knee. The other is to protect the healthy knee.

“The only reason I was thinking I couldn’t play is because the ACL supports all your weight,” Pike said. “Since I got these knee braces and did all my rehab, I’ve been fine.”

Tippet said Pike has been phenomenal in the second half of the season.

“Mason, he’s ornery to put it nicely,” Tippet said. “He’s got a little bit of a mean streak. He doesn’t really care who you are or what’s your name, he’s going to fight you for six seconds at a time.

"Whatever it was going to take to try and get back on the field, he was willing to do. He's played at a high level."

North Dakota State recruit Nate Schneckloth and 280-pound guard David Borchers draw plenty of attention on the left side of North Scott’s line, but Pike has helped solidify the right side with junior tackle Matt Cunningham and junior center Jackson McCallister.

The Lancers (9-2) average around 250 yards per game on the ground and are second to Council Bluffs Lewis Central in total yardage in 4A.

"The (offensive line) is one of the reasons we're still playing," Tippet said.

Pike, a wrestler and a thrower in track and field, plans to have knee surgery after the football season. It was a decision Pike and his family came to when they contemplated him returning to football.

"I love wrestling, but football has always been my No. 1 passion and love," stated Pike, who said he doesn't experience much discomfort playing. "We decided we'll play out the rest of the (football) season and then afterward look out for my future and get the surgery.

"If I wouldn’t get surgery on it, I would probably have to get my knee replaced at some point in life."

North Scott rushed for nearly 100 yards in the previous meeting against Xavier, but it didn't translate into any points or even having the ball inside Xavier's 30-yard line. The Lancers had three 15-yard penalties and lost the field position battle during the 17-0 setback on Sept. 16.

"We had a lot of penalties, missed assignments and didn't do our jobs that night," Schneckloth said. "Guys were getting nervous."

Pike was a spectator that night. He's eager for the opportunity to be in the trenches on the UNI-Dome turf in Cedar Falls at 7 p.m. Thursday.

North Scott has run off six straight wins, all by double figures.

"The more you play with each other, the more you mesh," Gerardy said. "It definitely wasn't perfect at the beginning of the season and we're still not perfect, but we're growing every single day."

Pike said college football probably isn't in the equation. He is leaning toward attending the University of Iowa and majoring in business and possibly pursuing a law degree.

"This is probably it for me in football," Pike admitted. "I could maybe go Division II or III, but I want to focus on education in the future.

"I'm surely going to miss it, and it is one of those good times I'll look back on."

In the meantime, Pike wants to savor every minute of the postseason ride. It already has provided extreme highs with wins over Western Dubuque and previously unbeaten Waverly-Shell Rock.

"I love playing football and being with my teammates," he said. "I love playing in the moment, and I wouldn't trade it for the world."