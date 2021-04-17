Pioneer defense spurs win on senior day

In a sporting contest, usually it's the eye-popping plays that can turn a game or prove to be the difference in an outcome.
That was not the case Saturday afternoon in the Western Big 6 Conference football matinee at Public Schools Stadium between a pair of team that came in with identical 1-3 overall and Big 6 records.
The Quincy High School football team registered the two biggest plays in the sun-splashed matinee, but it was the cumulative effect of executing the routine and fundamental plays that carried the hosting Alleman Pioneers to a 16-13 victory on senior day.
The final of those key plays that were instrumental in carrying the Pioneers came from a guy who could have easily opted out of the final home game of his prep career.
Senior CJ Terronez, playing with a cast on his right hand to protect torn finger tendons he injured in last week's 33-14 loss to United Township, made a great open-field tackle of Blue Devil senior quarterback Quinn Rupert on a fourth-down play in Alleman territory on Quincy's final possession.
“(Defensive coordinator Steve) Ebner is always stressing, 'If he escapes the pocket, you go get him,'” said Terronez, who also had a pass breakup in a critical situation earlier in the fourth. “That's exactly what I did. He skipped the pocket and I went after him and did the best I could.”
His perfect form tackle in an open right flat led to a turnover on downs.
Terronez downplayed being on the field with a padded cast on his right arm.
“I really didn't notice it, but it was little different, obviously,” he said after being relegated to defensive duties. “My job was to play and I needed to fulfill my job and just went out and played and did what I had to do.”
“That was a great open-field play for us,” said Alleman coach Todd Depoorter.
Just before that final defensive stand, Alleman drove 86 yards in 11 plays to reclaim the lead. Senior QB Zach Carpita had a key 48-yard run early in that march and capped it with a 6-yard scoring burst that came off a nice ball fake. Jack Patting (16 carries, 69 yards) added the two-point conversion to create a three-point cushion.
Patting recorded Alleman's first touchdown as the Pioneers once again scored on an opening drive. He capped a 59-yard, eight-play drive with a 1-yard burst through the line. Fellow senior Kaden Boden (16 carries, 45 yards), who saw an increased role with classmate Jake Mattecheck on the sideline with a walking boot on his left leg, added the conversion run for an 8-0 lead just under four minutes into the game,
“The defense played great today led by our linebackers,” said Carpita, who was also strong in the defensive secondary. “We were flying around the field and when we needed a big stop at the end we got it. It's a great feeling. It's technically a home game for the last time. No matter where it be, it's great to have the fans behind you, and it's always good to win.”
In fact, it was Alleman's secondary that made things tough on Quincy's offensive attack all day as the Blue Devils dropped their fourth contest in a row and second straight on a Saturday in the Quad-Cities.
Rupert was only able to complete 4 of 12 passes for 108 yards, including a 79-yard strike to senior Clay Hansen that gave Quincy its first lead with 5:30 left in the first half. He did not complete a second-half pass, missing on all five tries.
“We got better play in the secondary,” said Depoorter. “We got healthier back there and that was a big part of it. … Their quarterback does a nice job and their receivers are extremely talented. We just wanted to make sure we weren't singled up too much. We were able to make some plays back there.”
Making matters even worse for the Blue Devils was they were only able to churn out 95 yards rushing on 32 carries, finishing the game with 203 total yards offense in 45 snaps. They were also turned away on a two-point conversion attempt when senior Jackson Marx picked off the pass in the end zone.
“Their kids did a nice job and I thought our kids did a nice job. We just couldn't execute in key situations,” said QHS coach Rick Little. “That was something that several times we just couldn't make that play. I'm sure they had a lot to do with it, but our guys will tell you that they need to make a play. I'm proud of their effort, as I always am, but disappointed with the outcome.”
The big, game-changing plays went Quincy's way early.
On Alleman's second possession of the game, the Blue Devils put a fierce hit on Alleman sophomore running back Andrew Torres, who coughed up the ball. Quincy senior Jack Rupert picked it up and rambled home 25 yards for a touchdown. Alex Eckhardt's kick pulled the visitors to within 8-7 at the 2:23 mark of the first quarter.
After an Alleman 3-and-out, Pioneer senior Ryan Dockery-Jackson picked Quinn Rupert in the end zone, ending a Quincy threat. Later in the second stanza, Dockery-Jackson tipped a pass that senior Brenden Gusse picked.
The Blue Devils only had four second-half possessions. The first resulted in a three-and-out, followed by a turnover on downs, another punt that led to Alleman's winning drive and the stop by Terronez on Rupert.
“We were fortunate to have the big plays that we did have,” said Little. “But we weren't able to consistently make those plays. They don't necessarily have to be big plays all the time, just plays to extend drives or flip field position.”
The Blue Devils also had a potential third TD called back in the second quarter. Junior Makhi Lewis picked Carpita at the Alleman 44 and returned it down the sideline in front his bench, getting close to the end zone, if not in. But the play was called back because of a pass interference penalty.