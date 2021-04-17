Pioneer defense spurs win on senior day

In fact, it was Alleman's secondary that made things tough on Quincy's offensive attack all day as the Blue Devils dropped their fourth contest in a row and second straight on a Saturday in the Quad-Cities.

Rupert was only able to complete 4 of 12 passes for 108 yards, including a 79-yard strike to senior Clay Hansen that gave Quincy its first lead with 5:30 left in the first half. He did not complete a second-half pass, missing on all five tries.

“We got better play in the secondary,” said Depoorter. “We got healthier back there and that was a big part of it. … Their quarterback does a nice job and their receivers are extremely talented. We just wanted to make sure we weren't singled up too much. We were able to make some plays back there.”

Making matters even worse for the Blue Devils was they were only able to churn out 95 yards rushing on 32 carries, finishing the game with 203 total yards offense in 45 snaps. They were also turned away on a two-point conversion attempt when senior Jackson Marx picked off the pass in the end zone.