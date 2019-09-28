GENESEO — Alleman has played with a chip on its shoulder the last two weeks, after opening with three losses, and that’s exactly how senior Nate Sheets wants the team to continue to play.
“When we started off 0-3, we lost our confidence,” Sheets said. “Putting up a fight against Moline and winning that game has given us that back. As long as everyone does their jobs, we’ll continue to win.”
A few key rushes from Alleman running back Sheets helped the Pioneers secure a 15-13 win over Western Big Six rival Geneseo on Saturday morning after weather suspended the game from Friday night.
The Pioneers found themselves trailing 13-7 late in the third quarter on Friday night and with just eight seconds left in the third quarter, play was halted as Alleman had the ball on Geneseo’s 22-yard line.
When play resumed, Alleman (2-3, 2-1 Big Six) continued its drive but failed to convert on fourth down. The Pioneers defense forced a Geneseo (3-2, 1-2 Big Six) three-and-out and received the ensuing punt near midfield.
Sheets took over the game at this point, making the necessary plays to extend the drive and capped it off with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 13 with 2:58 left. The Pioneers were without kicker Sean O’Hern, who had a prior commitment with the soccer team on Saturday, so the team was forced to go for the two-point conversion. Zach Carpita found tight end Caleb Sharer for the go-ahead points.
After the first drive, Sheets said he helped motivate his teammates with a pep talk.
“In the first drive, we came out a little sluggish and soft,” Sheets said. “I just knew that if I talked to everyone we would get pumped up and be fine.”
Sheets had nine carries for 43 yards in the two drives that the Pioneers had on Saturday. Alleman coach Todd Depoorter has no issues trusting his star running back.
“The scoring drive was very crucial for us,” Depoorter said. “Sheets is such a talented player and was constantly adjusting to what we asked him to do. He’s a strong, three-sport athlete that put himself in the weight room to make a leap. He’s a very determined kid.”
On the kick-off following the scoring drive, Sheets kicked the ball out-of-bounds to have the Maple Leafs start off the drive at their own 35. Good runs from Kyle Hofer and Dominic DeBoef along with two passes from Jacob McConnell to Nathan Beneke had Geneseo within field goal range with just two seconds left.
A line drive field goal attempt from Logan Hansen as time expired was blocked by Killian Ahern for extra measure and the Pioneers secured their second victory in as many weeks.
“No one play wins or loses a game,” Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen said following the tough loss. “It is what it is. We had fumbles in key positions last night that were costly and really pivotal to the outcome. Had some penalties that didn’t go our way. Alleman played a great game though and we were right there with them.”