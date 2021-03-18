Pioneers to lean on balance, experience

Most of the offensive production for the 2019 Alleman High School football team was by one prolific rusher, Nate Sheets.
As Alleman turns its attention to a unique 2021 spring season, that production will now be spread among several Pioneers.
"It’s not just on me," senior two-way player Jack Patting said. “We have to do it as a whole team.”
With one of its quarterbacks returning under center, a defense that brings eight of 11 starters back and a continued tradition of continuity, Alleman has its sights set on yet another above .500 campaign when it kicks off its six-game Western Big 6 Conference season against Sterling on Saturday at 1 p.m.
"We know it’s going to be a tough battle every week," Pioneers coach Todd DePoorter said. “I think the kids, and the coaches, are extremely thankful to be able to play. We got six tough games; we’re going after it.”
DePoorter is entering his 32nd year at Alleman, his sixth as head coach. It will be his first season coaching four quarters over the months of March and April.
"Can mark that off the checklist," he said.
With a senior-laden group, it has made the preparation for the opener, as well as the full season, more about details rather than putting hours in on fundamental work.
"If there was a year to have all this controversy, it’s good it was this year with all the seniors," Patting said.
As the only team in the Big 6 without a "true" home field, the Pioneers will be playing their "home" games not at Augustana College or Alumni Field behind the high school.
Alleman will host the Golden Warriors in Week 1 and Quincy in Week 5 at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium. Then, in Week 3, it will host Geneseo on Monday, April 5, at the Soule Bowl in East Moline.
"It’s definitely going to be weird," senior offensive lineman Rudy Glancey said. “As long as we (have) our fans, I don’t think it really changes anything.”
A balanced offense, averaging over 110 yards per game on the ground and through the air a season ago, will be the hope for DePoorter's squad.
At the helm is senior Zach Carpita, the unquestioned starting quarterback of the Pioneers with Alec Ponder, the other quarterback who saw action in a handful of games last season, transferring to Moline.
Carpita has put on 20 pounds of muscle, which has led to increased arm strength. It is his third year on varsity.
"That comes with the experience, and with that experience, you use the tools that you’ve learned that others might not have and to start right away," Carpita said. “It’s going to be a team effort.”
It is not the arm or the running ability where DePoorter has seen the biggest growth from Carpita. Rather, it is between the ears.
"Zach is self-motivated," DePoorter said. “He is the leader of our football team. He is our communicator and gets everybody on the same page.”
Sheets, the do-it-all rusher for Alleman, and wide receiver Killian Ahren have graduated. Patting, Jake Mattecheck and CJ Terronez are in the mix to get touches out of the backfield.
DePoorter said there's a handful of players he's looking at to be catching Carpita's passes.
Two seniors, led by Glancey, and two sophomores who weigh over 250 pounds each, are expected to be on the offensive line.
"We’re able to teach those guys, get their fundamentals down, to make sure we can protect them," Glancey said. “This offense, everyone is filling a role.”
Five of the front six in Alleman's 3-3-5 stack defense, led by Patting at linebacker, are back. Carpita, Mattecheck and Ryan Dockery-Jackson bring experience to three of the five secondary positions.
The other two will be filled by younger players with very little time at the varsity level.
"With the shortened season (the coaches) have done a good job of getting us prepared," Carpita said.
Junior Jamie Diaz, a soccer player, will man the kicking duties while Carpita is going to be the punter.
Alleman started off 2019 with three straight losses and then won five straight before dropping its final two games to rival Rock Island and perennial Class 3A power Byron in the first round of the playoffs.
With just six games, the mindset is playing each game like it is the last.
"Last year, with that terrible (start) in the beginning, it affected us," Glancey said. “We can prove a lot more than we did last year.”