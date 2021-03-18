Pioneers to lean on balance, experience

"If there was a year to have all this controversy, it’s good it was this year with all the seniors," Patting said.

As the only team in the Big 6 without a "true" home field, the Pioneers will be playing their "home" games not at Augustana College or Alumni Field behind the high school.

Alleman will host the Golden Warriors in Week 1 and Quincy in Week 5 at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium. Then, in Week 3, it will host Geneseo on Monday, April 5, at the Soule Bowl in East Moline.

"It’s definitely going to be weird," senior offensive lineman Rudy Glancey said. “As long as we (have) our fans, I don’t think it really changes anything.”

A balanced offense, averaging over 110 yards per game on the ground and through the air a season ago, will be the hope for DePoorter's squad.

At the helm is senior Zach Carpita, the unquestioned starting quarterback of the Pioneers with Alec Ponder, the other quarterback who saw action in a handful of games last season, transferring to Moline.

Carpita has put on 20 pounds of muscle, which has led to increased arm strength. It is his third year on varsity.